Jayson Tatum's Signature Sneakers Drop in "Denim" Colorway
Name a more iconic duo than Michael Jordan and denim. We kid the greatest basketball player of all time. But it is only fitting that a blue jean-inspired colorway makes it way on the newest signature sneaker of one of the brand's most popular models.
Since Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum debuted his second signature sneaker, the Jordan Tatum 2, fans have been treated to several exciting colorways. Most of the model's colorways tie back directly to Tatum's life.
We have seen styles that pay homage to Tatum's mother and fond memories from his childhood. An argument could be made that no NBA player with a signature sneaker line has better colorways than Tatum.
The addition of the Jordan Tatum 2 "Denim" colorway only reinforces Tatum's down-to-earth and authentic persona. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the Jordan Tatum 2 "Denim."
The Jordan Tatum 2 "Denim" colorway officially hit shelves on Thursday, May 30. Athletes and fans can purchase the performance hoop shoes for $125 in adult sizes on the Nike website and other select retailers.
The "Denim" colorway sports a swirling blend of Blue Void and Leche Blue to create a denim graphic. Meanwhile, the combination of Tropical Twist and Bleached Coral on the side panels provides a soft touch to the seasonally appropriate sneaker.
It goes without saying that the Jordan Tatum 2 performs well on the court. The design team limited the use of heavy rubber to keep players light on their feet. Meanwhile, a full-length Nike Air Strobel unit supports quick shifts, and the frame pairs with supportive foam that molds for a contained feel.
The Celtics have already punched their ticket for the 2024 NBA Finals, which means we get to see Tatum lace up even more colorways of his second signature sneaker. Fans can count on Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the NBA and the rest of the sports world.
Further Reading: Jayson Tatum debuted the Jordan Tatum 2 "Lemonade" in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.