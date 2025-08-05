Alexander Zverev Had Coldest Celebration Towards Heckler After Match Victory
Alexander Zverev got the last laugh on Monday night.
Zverev, who advanced to the semifinals of the National Bank Open with a 6-7 (8), 6-4, 6-3 victory over Alexei Popyrin on Monday in Toronto, overcame a first set loss, mid-match frustrations, and notably, a heckler at the end of the match.
As Zverev, up 5-3 in the third set, was serving for the match, a fan interrupted the German tennis player, who, along with the chair umpire, asked the fan to be quiet. When the fan did not listen, security escorted the spectator out of the stadium just as Zverev secured the match victory.
He then waved goodbye to the fan in a sarcastic and pretty appropriate celebration.
With the win, Zverev will next play Karen Khachanov in the semifinal on Wednesday with the year's final major, the US Open, around the corner.