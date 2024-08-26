College Football History: USC Trojans' Brothers Sign With Jordan Brand
The college football season is less than 48 hours, and history has already been made. On Monday morning, Jordan Brand officially welcomed two football players as the first Nike, Inc. NIL Football athletes.
USC Trojans safety Zion Branch and wide receiver Zachariah Branch have signed NIL deals with Jumpman. While USC is a Nike school, it will not stop the brother-duo from representing Jordan Brand off the field.
As part of the announcement, the brand said, "This is a pivotal moment for these talented athletes, as well as a celebration of Jordan Brand and Nike Inc's first NIL Football Partnership.
"Jordan Brand is pleased to continue its commitment to fostering the future of sport with and propel the brand's legacy forward with the Branch Brothers."
Zachariah, the younger brother, finished last season with 31 receptions for 320 yards and two touchdowns - plus 70 rushing yards and a touchdown. He became USC's first-ever true freshman First-Team All-American.
Zion, the older brother, accrued 22 tackles and a forced fumble before suffering a season-ending injury. However, he is healthy and poised for a big season in the Big Ten.
Thanks to NIL deals, sneaker companies are becoming more important in the NCAA. It's giving players opportunities to start building their personal brands before they turn pro. With the college football season underway, fans can follow Kicks On SI for all their sneaker news from the NCAA and beyond.
More NCAA Sneakers News
- Duke Blue Devils freshman Cooper Flagg has signed with New Balance.