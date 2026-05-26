The Nike Book 2 x McDonald's Arrives Fresh on June 2

"Do you seek the turquoise arches?" That was the caption McDonald's slapped on a cryptic one-minute clip earlier this month. Ever since, it's been the wildest story, creating a buzz around shoes right now.

The video plays out like a found-footage short, Booker hiking through the Sedona desert on a vintage camcorder, a turquoise basketball dropping out of the sky, the camera eventually lands on a Ronald McDonald statue sitting on a wooden bench in turquoise shoes, before cutting to a turquoise Golden Arches and a matching Swoosh.

For the first time, McDonald's is linking up with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Nike to launch one of the freshest collaborations of the summer. This drop brings Booker's journey from McDonald's All-American to five-time NBA All-Star full circle.

Release Information

The Nike Book 2 x McDonald's "Sanddrift and Teal Nebula" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Book 2 x McDonald's "Sanddrift and Teal Nebula" (SKU: IR6443-100) drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 2. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $155 in adult sizes exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app.

There's also a friends-and-family colorway floating around in an all-teal-blue makeup, a direct nod to the Sedona Arches. That pair isn't hitting retail, but expect it to surface on the resale market quickly.

Colorway Details

The Nike Book 2 x McDonald's "Sanddrift and Teal Nebula" colorway. | Nike

This is where the collaboration really gets wild. The shoe pulls from the only McDonald's on the planet with turquoise Arches, tucked right in Sedona, Arizona. The silhouette pairs a soft Sanddrift base with Teal Nebula hits across the Swoosh and accents. It perfectly blends Booker's love for the Arizona desert with the unmistakable McDonald's signature.

Tech Specs

The Nike Book 2 x McDonald's "Sanddrift and Teal Nebula" colorway. | Nike

Underneath the storytelling, the Nike Book 2 is still a serious hoop shoe. The low-cut silhouette features a forefoot Air Zoom unit, a bouncy Cushlon 3.0 midsole, and a plush foam sock liner for an easy, responsive ride.

Meanwhile, the durable rubber outsole borrows from the Nike Air Force 1 playbook with a sun-dappled herringbone traction pattern. This effectively keeps hoopers locked in when cutting and pivoting.

Nike Book 2 History

The Nike Book 2 x McDonald's "Sanddrift and Teal Nebula" colorway. | Nike

Booker's signature line has been one of the more polarizing in the league since its launch. But the Nike Book 2 has steadily built momentum, especially after the "Spiridon" colorway caught the attention of athletes and fans alike. Eventually, it became the hottest shoe of March Madness in college basketball.

This McDonald's collaboration feels like the moment the line stops being a conversation piece and starts being a cultural one. It ties Bookers roots, his city, and one of the most recognizable brands on the planet into a single sneaker.

Sedona Pop-Up

The Nike Book 2 x McDonald's "Sanddrift and Teal Nebula" colorway. | Nike

To celebrate the partnership, McDonald's, Devin Booker, and Nike are throwing a one-day-only pop-up at the iconic Sedona McDonald's next Friday, May 29. The event is invite-only, and fans on the ground will be able to cop a pair of the general release colorway before it officially hits next month. I'll be on the ground covering it firsthand, so stand by for the full recap.

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