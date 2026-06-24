Cooper Flagg Headlines New Balance 950 Global Campaign

New Balance has a new off-court sneaker inspired by basketball heritage, family, and everyday style. Naturally, the Boston-based brand enlisted the help of the 2026 NBA Rookie of the Year to help introduce the silhouette.

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg debuted the New Balance 950 in a retro-inspired photo shoot. The casual shoe is rooted in mid-'80s basketball heritage, but updated for modern wear. Below is a detailed look at the shoe, Flagg's role in the campaign, and shopping information for fans.

New Balance 950

The New Balance 950. | New Balance

The New Balance 950 blends vintage design with contemporary versatility. It delivers a clean and elevated look that transitions seamlessly from on-court influence to off-court style. The leather and suede upper offer a premium look.

Meanwhile, the streamlined profile is complemented by a wide toe box and distinctive design elements such as a puffed "N" logo and basketball tongue label. Each detail nods to the model's hoops DNA while reinforcing its everyday wearability.

Shopping Information

Cooper Flagg wears the New Balance 950. | New Balance

The New Balance 950 will launch globally on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. Athletes and fans can buy the lifestyle sneakers for $120 in adult sizes on NewBalance.com and at select retailers.

The silhouette debuts in two seasonal colorways: "Angora with Silver Moss" and "Angora with Shipyard." Fans can expect to see more colorways and more of the Flagg family in the upcoming campaign.

Cooper Flagg's Global Campaign

Cooper Flagg wears the New Balance 950. | New Balance

Joined by his brothers, Flagg introduces the model as the face of the global campaign. It highlights personal dimension while positioning the New Balance 950 as a go-to off-court sneaker for today's basketball player.

"This campaign means a lot to me because I got to share it with my brothers. It doesn't get more real than that," Flagg said in a press release. "Growing up, everything for us was about family and basketball, so bringing those two things together with New Balance felt natural. The 950 has become my go-to off the court. It's comfortable, easy to wear, and just fits my style."

Cooper Flagg's New Balance Sneaker Deal

The New Balance Hesi Low v2 X 'Cooper Flagg' colorway. | New Balance

In August 2024, Cooper Flagg signed a sneaker deal with New Balance before his one season with the Duke Blue Devils. It was marketed as "The Intelligent Choice." Since entering the NBA, Flagg has headlined multiple marketing campaigns. New Balance has dropped limited-edition apparel drops and player-exclusive shoes for Flagg.

Flaff quietly debuted the New Balance 950 before an NBA game in April. Fans can expect more news from Flagg and New Balance this summer. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the footwear industry and beyond.