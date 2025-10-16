Cooper Flagg's First New Balance Basketball Shoe is Here
Before his freshman season with the Duke Blue Devils, Cooper Flagg was heralded by New Balance as making "the intelligent choice" by signing a long-term deal with the Boston-based brand.
Flagg has appeared in multiple marketing campaigns for New Balance over the past year, but their partnership took a giant step forward today. The Dallas Mavericks rookie has unveiled his first player-exclusive New Balance basketball shoe: the Hesi Low v2 X 'Cooper Flagg' colorway.
While not a signature sneaker, this is a player-exclusive colorway of New Balance's popular basketball model inspired by Flagg's Maine roots and the natural beauty of his home state.
"I'm taking the next step in my career, but I'm always going to be a product of my hometown in Maine," said Flagg in a press release. "Working with the New Balance design team on this has been really cool, and it allows me to take a piece of Newport with me as I step onto the court for my first official NBA game."
Shopping Information
The Hesi Low v2 X 'Cooper Flagg' colorway will officially be available in retail on Wednesday, October 22. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $120 in adult sizes at NewBalance.com and in stores.
According to New Balance, this special launch celebrates Flagg's journey to the NBA and upcoming rookie season, telling the story of the authentic connection shared by New Balance, Maine, and the man himself.
The silhouette takes inspiration from the vast greenery of Maine, infused with subtle green accents that echo the state's natural landscape. Details throughout the silhouette nod to the trees and lush nature that define Maine, offering a fresh, organic feel.
Tech Specs
The New Balance Hesi Low v2 is a responsive, lightweight performance model. It features a full-length FuelCell midsole, paired with a redesigned traction pattern, which radiates outward from the ball of the foot.
The model sports an engineered knit mesh upper that provides breathability and lightweight support with synthetic overlay details. An external TPU heel counter and a nylon shank provide added stability for the fleet-footed big man.
Flagg's professional journey officially begins when the Mavericks host the San Antonio Spurs on NBA Opening Night. Fans can expect plenty of exciting sneaker storylines from Flagg and New Balance throughout the season.
