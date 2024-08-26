Duke Freshman Cooper Flagg Signs Sneaker Deal With New Balance
Duke University is known for two things: NCAA basketball greatness and rigorous academics. On Monday morning, New Balance announced that Cooper Flagg had "made the intelligent choice."
In a splashy announcement, New Balance unveiled the signing of the Gatorade National Player of the Year and Naismith Player of the Year, Cooper Flagg.
"Cooper adds so much to our basketball roster, and we're thrilled to welcome him to the New Balance family," says Naveen Lokesh, Head of Basketball Sports Marketing. "He is a force to be reckoned with on the court, and we look forward to building our relationship as he grows the game and supporting him in all his endeavors."
he Newport, Maine native grew up 25 miles from the New Balance Skowhegan manufacturing facility. As a kid, Cooper's mom would take him and his brothers to the New Balance annual tent sale in Skowhegan to buy the family their one pair of shoes and backpack for the school year.
"I grew up wearing New Balance, and I appreciate their authentic connection to my community. The focus and growth of the brand in basketball and our shared values and history drew me in. From day one, it was clear that this would be a family-like partnership. I'm so excited to join this family and help them grow the category with young athletes," says Team New Balance athlete Cooper Flagg.
In addition to featuring in New Balance basketball marketing campaigns, Cooper will also work with the brand across lifestyle extensions and community initiatives, focusing on programs giving back to young athletes. Cooper is the latest basketball athlete to join the New Balance growing roster.
Basketball fans who are also sneakerheads will remember that New Balance signed Cameron Brink to a deal during her time with Stanford Cardinal. Now, she is one of the most promising players in the WNBA.
Flagg's sneaker deal is one of the most followed stories in the footwear world since Caitlin Clark rocked the college basketball landscape last year. There is no denying that today's news is a major slam dunk for Flagg and and New Balance. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NCAA and beyond.