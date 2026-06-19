Cristiano Ronaldo Rocks $160 PUMA Sneakers Before World Cup Match

Portugal's 1-1 draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo in their FIFA World Cup opener was considered a disappointment by many, including Nike. Portugal forward and global icon Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at the match wearing PUMA sneakers. While disappointing, it was not a surprise.

At first glance, this is shocking to fans. Ronaldo signed a lifetime contract with Nike in November 2016 for $1 billion. Before that, Ronaldo had been a Nike athlete dating back to 2003. He has a signature line and has appeared in countless marketing campaigns over the years.

Cristiano Ronaldo x Nike

However, the entire team wore the same PUMA travel wear and sneakers before the match. When it was time for kickoff, Ronaldo was allowed to wear his Nike boots with the team's PUMA kit. The football wore the Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite ($315) in pink and black. Athletes and fans can shop Ronaldo's signature collection at Nike.com.

As for his pre-match sneakers, Ronaldo and his teammates walked into NRG Stadium wearing the Salehe Bembury x PUMA Akita Velum NITRO in the "Toasted Almond" colorway along with a matching kit. Fans can buy the casual sneakers for $160 in adult sizes at PUMA.com.

Salehe Bembury x PUMA

The shoes hit shelves earlier this month and are the latest sign of Bembury's rapidly growing influence in the sneaker world. The heralded designer has teamed up with PUMA on multiple projects, including NBA All-Star Tyrese Haliburton's first signature basketball shoe.

Bembury proudly shared the pictures on Instagram of Ronaldo wearing his sneakers. It is not an official endorsement, as Ronaldo is still a Nike athlete for life. However, it is always a major win for a sportswear brand when it can get a rival brand's athlete to wear its gear.

PUMA Akita Velum NITRO

The Salehe Bembury x PUMA Akita Velum NITRO balances progressive design with everyday wearability. Meanwhile, the matching apparel collection reinterprets the beautiful game through Bembury’s unmistakable design language. Fans can also find Bembury's travel gear on the PUMA website.

Football fans and sneakerheads can breathe a sigh of relief, as Ronaldo will never leave Nike. However, seeing the global icon wear a different brand's footwear still provides a thrill for those of us who follow it closely.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is just getting started, so fans can expect more exciting sneaker storylines stemming from the global event. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.