Dak Prescott's Pregame Outfit Pays Tribute to Michael Jordan in Carolina
The Dallas Cowboys take on the Carolina Panthers in an important Week 6 NFL regular-season game this afternoon. Both two-win teams need a victory, and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is channeling the GOAT with his pregame outfit.
With the game taking place in Charlotte, North Carolina, it is only right that Prescott show love to NBA legend Michael Jordan. Moreover, the face of Jordan Brand.
Prescott began his career with adidas before signing a five-year contract with Jordan Brand in June 2021.
Since then, Prescott has been one of the faces of Jumpman in the NFL. Below is a detailed look at Prescott's pregame outfit, courtesy of the Cowboys' social media team.
Dak Prescott's Pregame Outfit
Prescott hopped onto the team bus heading to Bank of America Stadium wearing the Air Jordan 1 Retro High '85 OG in the "Bred" colorway. He matched his sneakers with the Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Blur Graphic T-Shirt.
Since it is the middle of October in North Carolina, the temperatures in Charlotte are chilly. Naturally, Prescott upgraded his outfit by wearing a black Prada bomber jacket, matching cargo pants, and a hat that reads, "Dallas."
Putting the incredible Prada pieces aside, most of Prescott's outfit is fairly affordable. Below is how fans can replicate their favorite quarterback's look without breaking the bank.
Shop Prescott's Look
Prescott understood the assignment by wearing black and red Chicago Bulls colors in Jordan's home state. Luckily for fans, they can easily purchase Prescott's t-shirt for $50 in adult sizes at Dick's Sporting Goods.
Jordan Brand's 'Blur' shirt is a midweight cotton tee with sweat-wicking Dri-Fit technology. Most importantly, it features a graphic design of Jordan in motion while wearing the Bulls' iconic black and red road uniform.
Prescott matched the shirt with the Air Jordan 1 High '85 OG "Bred" colorway. The sneakers dropped in February 2025 for $250 and now have an average resale price of $382 on StockX.
However, there are more affordable options of the Air Jordan 1 High. Foot Locker currently has the model in similar Bulls-inspired styles plus the legendary "UNC" colorway. The old-school basketball shoes have a retail price of $180-$185 in adult sizes.
Prescott did not disappoint with his pregame outfit in Charlotte. If his clothing choice is any indicator of performance, fans can probably expect a clutch performance from the Pro Bowl quarterback. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your shoe news from the NFL and beyond.