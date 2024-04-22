De'Aaron Fox Stars in Under Armour's New Sneaker Campaign
Sacramento Kings superstar De'Aaron Fox is known for being one of the NBA's most dynamic and multidimensional athletes, so it's no surprise that he needs a versatile shoe that can keep up with his busy lifestyle.
Enter the Under Armour Phantom 1, Under Armour's solution for the multidimensional athlete looking for a shoe with the right mix of performance and style.
Originally designed for runners, the UA Phantom 1 has been an Under Armour staple since 2018 that is used by athletes across all training verticals to level up performance. The fan-favorite and athlete-approved model is back with more style than ever.
The UA Phantom 1 is conveniently available for purchase on ua.com, as well as at popular retailers like Foot Locker and Champs. Athletes and fans can purchase the swaggy sneakers for $120 in adult sizes online.
The UA Phantom 1 recently dropped in new colors, just in time for the spring season and ahead of the Fox 1 release this upcoming Fall/Winter. The UA Phantom 1 is the ultimate shoe for the varsity athlete looking to level up their sportswear look both inside and outside of the gym.
As part of the exciting announcement, Under Armour said it was proud to partner Fox for the campaign. Not only is Fox a Curry Brand athlete, but he perfectly embodies the next generation of multidimensional athletes, just as the UA Phantom 1 redefines the industry standard for the ultimate multipurpose sneaker.
The UA Phantom 1 touts a breathable, soft knit upper provides compression-like fit for lightweight directional strength and comfort. For additional support, the knit ankle collar provides a snug, bootie-like fit.
Meanwhile, the 3D molded midfoot panel with laser perforations for increased ventilation, while the external heel counter creates the ultimate in stable support. From there, the responsive UA HOVR cushioning reduces impact, returns energy, and helps propel you forward. Lastly, the rubber outsole features unique knobbed texture for elevated traction and durability.
Under Armour has the technology to compete with any company in the sneaker industry, and Fox has the cool factor that can help reintroduce one of the brand's most iconic models. Follow Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your sneaker news from the sports world.
