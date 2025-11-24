Caitlin Clark Sparked Steph Curry's Split With Under Armour

Less than two weeks ago, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry and Under Armour unexpectedly split after 12 years. We have detailed a list of facts, but more details are coming out each day.

Recent reporting indicates that Curry was frustrated with Under Armour for not trying hard enough to sign Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark to a signature sneaker deal before her rookie WNBA season.

"Sources noted that one 'sore point' for Curry was the attempt last year to recruit Fever G Caitlin Clark to join his brand," wrote Sports Business Journal. "He and the company "pursued the phenom, but Under Armour's offer trailed the total value of Nike's pitch."

Caitlin Clark Factor

Clark eventually signed a historic 8-year, $28 million signature sneaker deal with Nike. The Wall Street Journal reported how much each sneaker brand offered Clark.

Under Armour offered four years for $16 million.

Adidas offered four years at $6 million.

PUMA walked away when informed the bidding would begin at $3 million.

Clark's first signature Nike basketball shoe launches in 2026. Nike unveiled her signature logo and launched apparel for the WNBA All-Star earlier this fall.

While Curry is right to be frustrated with Under Armour for not making a larger offer to Clark, one of the main reasons for his breakup with Under Armour was financial. The company is undergoing a restructuring that is expected to be completed at the end of next year.

Curry's Situation

NBA legend Dwyane Wade recently said in a podcast that he was not that surprised by the news of Curry's breakup with Under Armour. "First of all, the whole industry is struggling when it comes to the sneaker community. I know because I'm in it. So, I understand."

Curry is a sneaker free agent and has no shortage of options. He still has his 13th and final signature sneaker with Under Armour launching in February 2026, with colorways dropping throughout October 2026.

He could continue to try to build Curry Brand or partner with a new company. So far, Curry seems open to finding a new partnership. He has worn sneakers from Nike (Kobe Bryant and Penny Hardaway), Reebok (Shaquille O'Neal), and Li-Ning (Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade). The list will only grow over the next 11 months.

