Kings Extend Keegan Murray As He Enters Fourth Season

It appears the Iowa product will be paid handsomely.

Patrick Andres

Keegan Murray has been uber-consistent for the Kings since entering the league in the fall of 2022. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
The Kings have reinvented themselves at multiple points over the last three seasons, but one piece appears to fit perfectly in their puzzle: forward Keegan Murray.

Sacramento is signing Murray to a five-year extension worth $140 million, according to a Wednesday evening report from Shams Charania of ESPN. The deal, if finalized, ties Murray—currently out in the wake of a thumb operation—to the franchise through the 2031 season.

The Kings drafted Murray fourth in 2022 after a sophomore-year quantum leap at Iowa, which ended with him taking home the Big Ten scoring title and All-America honors. Immediately, he figured into the best NBA story of 2023, starting 78 games for Sacramento's first playoff team since 2006.

While his team has been unable to replicate that magic, Murray has remained a rock-solid contributor. He averaged 15.2 and 12.4 points per game in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Each of his three seasons have ended with him carrying one of the 10 lowest turnover percentages in the league.

The Kings are scheduled to visit the Suns next Wednesday to lift the curtain on the 2026 season, its first full campaign with coach Doug Christie in charge.

