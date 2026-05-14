Deion Sanders' Nike Air Diamond Turf Max '96 Low Drops Soon

For more than three decades, American sports icon Deion Sanders has maintained a tight grip on fans' attention across the country. From football to baseball to sneakers, Sanders embodies his nickname, "Prime Time."

Now serving as the Colorado Buffaloes' head football coach, Sanders is adapting to the times. He now goes by the moniker "Coach Prime," and his most iconic Nike signature shoe is dropping as a low-top to meet modern fashion standards. Below is a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Diamond Turf Max '96 Low "Black and White" colorway.

Release Information

The Nike Air Diamond Turf Max '96 Low. | Nike

The Nike Air Diamond Turf Max '96 Low "Black and White" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, May 22. Online shoppers can buy the retro trainers exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app in full-family sizing: adult ($170), big kid ($132), little kid ($122), and toddler ($112).

It is safe to assume these legendary shoes will sell out on release day. Fans who miss the drop can find the kicks on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Colorway Details

The Nike Air Diamond Turf Max '96 Low. | Nike

The "Black and White" colorway draws inspiration from an OG design of the shoe, but with a Colorado-inspired twist. The model still features a black and white upper with shredded layers of synthetic leather. However, Metallic Gold on the Nike Swoosh logos replaces the previous shade of yellow.

All of the other design elements remain true to the original. Sanders' signature logo on the tongues, Nike Air branding on the heels, and Deion's face under the outsole are a reminder of the ground-breaking model's timeless aesthetic.

Tech Specs

The Nike Air Diamond Turf Max '96 Low. | Nike

Sanders wore the Nike Air Diamond Turf Max '96 on the gridiron and diamond (sometimes on the same day). Now, the legendary turf trainer gets a low-cut makeover for more comfort and casual appeal.

The silhouette is no longer a performance model, highlighted by the orange Nike box it comes in. However, it still has the same visible Air and responsive cushioning as the original.

Deion Sanders' Nike History

The Nike Air Diamond Turf Max '96 Low. | Nike

Sanders wore Nike throughout his legendary two-sport career before a brief separation earlier this decade. But after he accepted the Colorado job, Sanders and Nike officially reunited in July 2023. Since then, Sanders' signature line has come roaring back with retro models in new and OG colorways. Best of all, his son, Shedeur Sanders, is now carrying the line in the NFL.

Football season is right around the corner, and fans can expect to see Sanders rocking these kicks on Saturdays in the fall. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.