Deion's Nike Air Diamond Turf 'Cowboys' is 29% Off Online

Deion Sanders dominated two sports and the footwear industry during his playing career. Now, as the Colorado Buffaloes football coach, Sanders remains as influential as ever in the sneaker world.

Sanders' signature Nike sneaker line has made a strong comeback in recent years, dropping in several new and original colorways. However, few gain hold as much significance as the Nike Air Diamond Turf 'Cowboys' colorway.

Unfortunately, the sneakers hit shelves during the heart of the holiday shopping season and were overshadowed by other releases. Now, fans can buy the iconic kicks at a 29% discount online.

Shopping Information

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The Nike Air Diamond Turf 'Cowboys' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Diamond Turf 'Cowboys' colorway dropped on December 5, 2026. The retro shoes had a retail price of $155 in adult sizes, but are now marked down to $109.99 (29% off) at Foot Locker.

Frugal sneakerheads can check resale websites like StockX and GOAT, but only a few sizes are available at prices lower than the sale price offered by Foot Locker.

Design Details

The Nike Air Diamond Turf 'Cowboys' colorway. | Nike

The 'Cowboys' colorway features a White upper with College Navy overlays. Meanwhile, Metallic Silver accents provide the perfect pop on Sanders' logo and the legendary "Nike Air" branding on the heels. The color combination is a direct homage to the Cowboys' uniforms of the 1990s.

Sanders played for several NFL teams, and Nike has dropped sneakers in honor of almost all of them: the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, and Baltimore Ravens. It is hard to choose which team's color scheme looks best on the iconic shoe.

Tech Specs

The Nike Air Diamond Turf 'Cowboys' colorway. | Nike

This Nike Air Diamond Turf is an updated version of the original model with Air units in the heel and forefoot, plus durable leather and a midfoot strap for a secure fit. The silhouette's rugged structure reflects Sanders' raw athletic ability, as well as the iconic colors of the Cowboys.

Originally designed for two-sport athletes like Sanders, these trainers are no longer considered performance models. However, the durable materials and respectable technology make the shoe comfortable enough for all-day wear.

History

The Nike Air Diamond Turf 'Cowboys' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Diamond Turf was first launched as a cross trainer in 1994. At the time, Sanders was scoring touchdowns and snagging flyballs on artificial turf that was equally aggressive as his sneakers.

Sanders' first signature sneaker is often overshadowed by the following Nike Air DT '96, but remains a fan-favorite (especially when dropped in team-inspired colorways). Now, Nike is rolling out Sanders' third signature sneaker (the Diamond Turf 3) in 2026.

With Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders carrying the line in the NFL, and "Coach Prime" rocking his retro kicks on the sidelines of college football games, the iconic sneakers are as important as ever.

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