Deion Sanders' Nike Air DT Max '96 Low Is Still in Stock Online

After a brief hiatus, Nike and Deion Sanders reunited in July 2023. Since then, the legendary two-sport athlete has excited the college football world and sneaker industry. Sanders' retro signature sneaker line has returned in three models, with several new and OG colorways.

What we expected to be one of the most highly anticipated drops ended up flying under the radar. The Nike Air Diamond Turf Max '96 Low was a new cut on a legendary colorway. Surprisingly, the shoes are still sitting on shelves after last month's release day.

Shopping Information

The Nike Air Diamond Turf Max '96 Low. | Nike

The Nike Air DT Max '96 Low "Black and White" colorway dropped on May 22, 2026. Online shoppers can still buy the retro sneakers in full-family sizing ($112-$170) at Nike.com.

Understandably, some fans bought the sneakers with the intention of making money on the resale market. However, most sizes are available below retail prices on StockX and GOAT.

Design Details

The Nike Air Diamond Turf Max '96 Low. | Nike

It was more than just the new low-profile design that excited sneakerheads. The "Black and White" colorway is an OG design that fits perfectly with the Colorado Buffaloes football team's uniforms. In fact, the Nike Swoosh logos got a minor update to reflect a Metallic Gold closer to what you see in Boulder on Saturdays each fall.

The upper features shredded layers of synthetic leather in black and white. Meanwhile, Sanders' signature logo appears on the tongues and his face under the outsole. The old-school Nike Air branding on the heels completes the retro aesthetic.

Performance Technology

The Nike Air Diamond Turf Max '96 Low. | Nike

Sanders wore the Nike Air DT Max '96 while hitting home runs and scoring touchdowns. The legendary trainer was designed for performance on the unforgiving artificial turf in the 1990s. It is no longer considered a performance model, but still features the same technology that helped "Prime Time" before he was "Coach Prime."

Its synthetic leather and mesh paneling on the upper offer containment and breathability. Meanwhile, the visible Max Air unit in the heel provides responsive cushioning. Lastly, the aggressive rubber outsole should last for a long time.

Deion Sanders x Nike

The Nike Air Diamond Turf Max '96 Low. | Nike

Sanders partnering with Nike again has been great for all parties involved. Coach Sanders wears the kicks on Saturdays, and his son, Shedeur Sanders, carries the line on Sundays during NFL games. Best of all, fans can choose from plenty of classic designs.

Fans can expect to see more colorways of the Nike Air DT Max '96 Low roll out closer to football season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.