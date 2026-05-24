Travis Scott's Nike Shoes Are 20% Off Online

There are few, if any, partnerships in the sneaker industry as prolific as Travis Scott and Nike, INC. The rapper has transcended music to become one of the most important figures in the footwear world. Scott's projects include highly popular Air Jordan collaborations, a signature sneaker line with Jordan Brand, and even Nike trainers.

Scott's love of team sports led him to work with the Swoosh on the Nike Zoom Field Jaxx. The cross-trainers have only dropped in a few styles, and now the "Leche Blue" colorway is temporarily marked down for Memorial Day Weekend. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the kicks.

Shopping Information

The Nike Zoom Field Jaxx "Leche Blue" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Zoom Field Jaxx "Leche Blue" colorway dropped in May 2025 for $180 in adult sizes. Online shoppers can currently buy the shoes for $144 (20%) off by using the discount code "START" on Nike.com.

The shoes are also available below the retail price in most sizes on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT. Currently, the average resale price is $121 on StockX. This is easily the most overlooked silhouette in Scott's sneaker catalog.

Design Details

The Nike Zoom Field Jaxx "Leche Blue" colorway. | Nike

This version of the Nike Zoom Field Jaxx features a multi-layered design that stands out with a combination of Pale Ivory, Light Chocolate, and Baroque Brown. Meanwhile, the Leche Blue provides just enough contrast to pop in the gym or on the field.

There are a few backward Swoosh logos and Cactus Jack callouts on the shoe. Most notably, the smiley face on the heels. But it is not as instantly recognizable as all of Scott's other sneaker collaborations with Nike and Jumpman.

Tech Specs

The Nike Zoom Field Jaxx "Leche Blue" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Zoom Field Jaxx takes inspiration from two other classic shoes: the Land Shark and the Zoom Spiridon. The upper features full-grain leather, suede, and a breathable textile material. Two sets of laces allow customized looks for athletes.

The hook-and-loop strap offers midfoot support. Meanwhile, the Air Zoom cushioning inside the foam midsole offers a snappy response with each step. Lastly, the aggressive rubber outsole provides the foundation of the shoe.

Travis Scott x Nike

The Nike Zoom Field Jaxx "Leche Blue" colorway. | Nike

Scott and Nike have worked together on various sneaker collaborations for almost a decade. Everyone loves his Air Jordan 1 Low collaborations, and his Air Jordan 4 designs have been historically popular. Not to mention the Jordan CJ1 T-REXX, made Scott the first non-athlete in Jordan Brand history to get a signature sneaker deal.

The Nike Zoom Field Jaxx is not as popular as other models from Scott's portfolio, but it is still enough to turn heads when working out. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker world and beyond.