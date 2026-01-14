Deion Sanders Previews Shedeur's Upcoming Nike Sneakers

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders worked his way up the depth chart to earn the starting position before the end of his NFL rookie season. Simultaneously, Sanders is making moves in the footwear industry.

In October, Sanders said he had his own Nike sneakers coming soon. He even asked, "Who gonna wear Jordans again?" It appears the 23-year-old was not joking.

Last night, Colorado Buffaloes head coach and sports icon Deion Sanders shared pictures of several unreleased Nike sneakers from his signature line. One of those included an incredible player-exclusive colorway designed for his son, Shedeur.

Sitting on the floor among several other unreleased shoes was the Nike Air DT Max '96 Low in the "Legendary" colorway. The low-top version of Deion's second signature Nike shoe featured multiple shades of purple and metallic accents, including upside-down "Legendary" branding on the heels.

Currently, there is no release information for Sheduer's player-exclusive colorway. NFL fans and sneakerheads will be waiting with bated breath to see when Nike releases these incredible sneakers to the public.

In the meantime, it appears the Nike Air DT Max '96 Low will drop in other colorways. This is the first time the model has been redesigned as a low-top. The retro shoes were already incredibly popular, but making them more casual-friendly as a low-top is a brilliant move by Nike.

Despite tumbling in the 2025 NFL Draft, Nike has invested heavily in Shedeur. The brand has promoted him on social media, designed player-exclusive kicks, and leaned into his "legendary" mantra.

During practice and pre-game warmups, Sanders has worn the Nike Air DT '96 cleats in player-exclusive 'Browns' colorways. He recently revealed the handwritten messages on each of his cleats.

In April 2025, we interviewed Deion and asked about the future of his signature Nike line. The Colorado Buffaloes coach said, "Shedeur, is gonna take on that leadership of the line, and it is gonna be legendary."

Fans must wait until next fall to see the Browns quarterback back on the field, but maybe we will get his shoes before then. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.

