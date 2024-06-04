Deion Sanders' Retro Nike Sneakers Return This Month
Fans can love or hate Deion Sanders but they cannot ignore him. The Colorado Buffaloes football coach earned the nickname "Prime Time" during his playing days for his legendary two-sport career and magnetic marketing ability. Fast forward a few decades, and Sanders remains the same lightning rod for attention.
In addition to tearing up the gridiron and diamond, Sanders was a force to be reckoned with in the sneaker industry. Nike launched multiple installments of Sanders' signature sneaker line, which were designed for multiple playing surfaces.
Just as Sanders has done the unthinkable by rejuvenating Colorado's football program, he is also bringing performance shoes back into vogue. The outspoken coach has already begun marketing the upcoming Nike Air DT Max '96 by teaming up with DJ Khaled and gifting free sneakers to fathers.
Soon, athletes and fans will get a shot at purchasing the highly anticipated Nike Air DT Max '96 in the "Coach Prime" colorway. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the old-school sneakers.
The Nike Air DT Max '96 "Coach Prime" colorway officially launches at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, June 14. Online shoppers will be able to buy the retro kicks for $170 in adult sizes on the Nike website (the link is not yet live) and select retailers.
The "Coach Prime" colorway sports a black and white upper with gold detailing to match the Buffaloes' football uniforms. Throughout the 2023 NCAA football season, Sanders wore custom versions of the kicks, and his sons wore the cleats.
It is safe to say it will be tough for fans to buy these old-school shoes as they are sure to sell out quickly. The silver lining is Nike plans to release several more sneakers from Sanders' signature line throughout this year. It all comes after Sanders and Nike officially reunited in 2023 after several years apart.
Fans cannot wait for the college football season to get here, but Nike and Sanders are keeping everyone satisfied with a steady drip of new sneakers. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
