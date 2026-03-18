The Nike LeBron 23 "Masked Menace" Is a Must-Have for NBA Fans

NBA legend LeBron James is still making history with the Los Angeles Lakers, but many of his most memorable moments happened in Cleveland and Miami.

Nike has celebrated those highlights with 23 special colorways of the Nike LeBron 23. The designs have varied greatly, from trolling Toronto fans to paying homage to the Big Apple to a controversial tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The upcoming "Masked Menace" colorway celebrates James' time wearing a black carbon fiber face mask during the 2013-14 NBA season with the Miami Heat. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the sneakers that historic NBA fans must have before they sell out.

Release Information

The Nike LeBron 23 "Masked Menace" colorway. | Nike

The Nike LeBron 23 "Masked Menace" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, March 24. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes on the Nike website and at Foot Locker.

The shoes will be available in Adult ($210) and Big Kids ($165) sizes. So far, not many of the Nike LeBron 23 colorways have sold out on release day. Fans who miss the initial drop should be able to find the shoes online at retailers or trusted resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Design Details

The Nike LeBron 23 "Masked Menace" colorway. | Nike

The "Masked Menace" colorway sports a classic triple black design. The entire silhouette is blacked out to resemble James' protective face mask, except for hits of Metallic Gold detailing on the tongues. However, the shoe is far from plain.

On the heels, Nike redesigned James' iconic crown logo to look like his mask. Meanwhile, traditional Nike and James branding appear throughout the shoe.

Tech Specs

The Nike LeBron 23 "Masked Menace" colorway. | Nike

As always, Nike implements its best performance technology into the Nike LeBron line. Tech specs for the Nike LeBron 23 include a full-length ZoomX drop-in midsole that offers optimal bounce. The carbon fiber plate improves stability and speed.

Meanwhile, the sticky, squeaky multi-directional traction pattern on the outsole provides the foundation of the shoe. There is no denying that these performance basketball shoes are fit for a king.

Special Packaging

The Nike LeBron 23 "Masked Menace" packaging. | Nike

Special packaging with extra laces, a booklet, and a charm is included in each of the 23 story colorways. Unlike other versions of the Nike LeBron 23 that needle fanbases, every NBA fan can celebrate this colorway.

This will be the 16th of 23 special Nike LeBron 23 colorways, and is easily one of the best iterations yet. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.