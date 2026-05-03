Derek Fisher's Nike Air Max Uptempo Returns in Lakers Colors

The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the Western Conference Playoffs. They could sure benefit from having a point guard as reliable as NBA legend Derek Fisher.

The left-handed floor general played a key role in all five of the Lakers' NBA Championships during Kobe Bryant's unforgettable era. Fisher was an unsung hero for those Lakers teams, while also quietly serving as a role player for Nike basketball during that time. Now, the Nike Air Max Uptempo returns in the "Lakers" colorway inspired by Fisher.

Shopping Information

The Nike Air Max Uptempo "Lakers" colorway. | Nike

There is mixed reporting around the official release date of the Nike Air Max Uptempo "Lakers" colorway. Some websites have reported a past release date, and others are planning a future drop date. Either way, online shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes now for $170 in adult sizes at Hibbett.com.

Even better, the old-school hoop shoes are available below the retail price in almost every size on the sneaker resale website StockX. Currently, the average resale price is $148 in adult sizes.

Colorway Details

The Nike Air Max Uptempo "Lakers" colorway. | Nike

This version of the Nike Air Max Uptempo sports a clean White upper with Court Purple and University Gold detailing. The Nike Swoosh logos pop off in Court Purple, while the Air Max Uptempo branding shines in University Gold.

This colorway was clean enough to wear with the Lakers' Sunday white uniforms or in NBA Finals games — and they still look super stylish for old-school basketball fans. The Lakers have one of the most iconic looks in sports, and this colorway is a perfect tribute to the Lake Show.

Tech Specs

The Nike Air Max Uptempo "Lakers" colorway. | Nike

Tech specs include a Max Air unit for lightweight cushioning and superior impact absorption. Meanwhile, the Phylon foam midsole provides flexible, lightweight cushioning. The Gilly lacing system offers an easy on-off fit.

Lastly, the aggressive rubber outsole is super durable and good for wearing off the hardwood. Nike has made subtle upgrades to the Air Max Uptempo '95 for casual use with a clean look and hiking-boot-inspired details.

Nike Air Max Uptempo History

The Nike Air Max Uptempo "Lakers" colorway. | Nike

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen is the player most synonymous with the Nike Air Max Uptempo '95. In fact, Nike has already released multiple Bulls-inspired colorways. However, Fisher also wore the model during some of the Lakers' most challenging championship runs.

The Nike Air Max Uptempo '95 is no longer up for competitive basketball games. However, it still features all of its legendary details.

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