Devin Booker Wears Nike Kobe 4 in NBA 2K23 Cover Leak

Devin Booker Wears Nike Kobe 4 on NBA 2K23 Cover

Booker broke the news on Instagram.

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Bryant's impact on basketball and sneakers will always be felt. The Lakers legend left acolytes in the NBA, WNBA, and leagues all over the world. One of the current players who carry on Bryant's legacy is Devin Booker.

During Bryant's final season, he signed a pair of Nike Kobe 11s for the Phoenix Suns guard and left the message "Be Legendary" on the special shoes. Following Bryant's tragic passing, Booker got the message tattooed on his arm and has written it on his shoes. 

Today, Booker revealed on his Instagram account that he would be one of the NBA 2K23 cover athletes (another is Michael Jordan). Prominently featured on Booker's cover is the Nike Kobe 4 Protro with the message "Be Legendary" in clear view for fans.

It's no secret that the Kobe 4 Protro is one of Booker's favorite pairs of shoes. The Kobe 4 was initially released in 2008, and a revamped version dubbed 'Protro' (performance + retro) dropped in 2019. Booker has worn the updated shoes during the regular season and 2021 NBA Finals games.

Devin Booker wears a pair of Nike Kobe 4 Protro in a violet colored PE.

Devin Booker wears the Nike Kobe 4 Protro in a PE colorway.

The violet-colored colorway which Booker is so fond of is a player exclusive. That means it's not a general release that is easily available for purchase. Nike specifically customized the sneakers for Booker himself.

Congratulations to Booker on the achievement. Gracing the cover of any version of the NBA 2K video game franchise is no small feat. Couple that with the nod to his mentor, Bryant, and it creates a legendary moment. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

