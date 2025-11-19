Devin Booker Officially Debuts the Nike Book 2

This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.

On Tuesday night, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker started a new chapter of his footwear journey in a 127-110 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Booker debuted the Nike Book 2 basketball shoe.

Booker's first signature sneaker enjoyed an incredible run. It spanned two complete NBA seasons and was released in dozens of colorways. But fans were ready for Booker's sophomore shoe, and it appears to be worth the wait.

Launch Date

Special packaging for the Nike Book 2. | Nike

The Nike Book 2 footwear and apparel will officially launch in January 2026 at nike.com and select retail locations.

The Nike Book 2 will come to life in a series of colorways that reflect Booker's keen understanding that sport and style serve as the ultimate form of self-expression. It also draws inspiration from his 11 seasons in the Arizona desert, his collegiate career with the Kentucky Wildcats, and more.

Details on the Nike Book 2. | Nike

According to the iconic American brand, the Nike Book 2 "represents a modern take on basketball's most classic style — meticulously fine-tuned to perform both on and off the court."

Booker worked closely with Nike designers to craft his second signature shoe into a modern classic. The final product is a low-profile, high-performance silhouette inspired by skateboarding, vintage cars, and classic Nike sportswear.

Tech Specs

Outsole of the Nike Book 2. | Nike

Tech Specs for the Nike Book 2 include a low-profile design delivers a well-cushioned and responsive ride driven by the strategic combination of a forefoot Air Zoom unit, bouncy Cushlon 3.0 midsole and plush foam sock liner.

The durable rubber outsole takes after the iconic Nike Air Force 1, featuring a new sun-dappled herringbone traction pattern that pays homage to Phoenix while helping hoopers stay fast on their feet, pivot, and get to their spot with time to spare.

The Nike Book 2 draws inspiration from classic sneakers and skateboarding. | Nike

Booker drew cactus-inspired details and tiny asterisks that appear on the shoe. Meanwhile, a lateral outrigger creates a wider base of support for quick, side-to-side movements and added on-court stability.

The Nike Air Zoom Spiridon is another classic shoe that served as an inspiration for the model. Two versions of the Nike Book 2 sport a lightweight, webbed mesh upper, while the others have a new molded upper that gives the shoe a more modern aesthetic while still providing a similar locked-in fit and solid midfoot support.

Design Inspiration

Details on the Nike Book 2. | Nike

"A big thing for me was feeling the court and being a bit lower to the ground," said Booker in a press release.

"A lot of inspiration came from classic shoes. One that comes to mind for me is the Air Zoom Spiridon. With the early styles, I wanted to pay homage to Phoenix by starting with orange and black for the Phoenix and Rising colorways, giving fans something to rock at each game."

Booker challenged Nike Basketball design and innovation experts to create a modern take on a classic basketball shoe that gets him as close to the court as possible without sacrificing comfort or performance.

"Chapter Two" branding on the Nike Book 2. | Nike

"For the Book 1, we were inspired by classic cars, where the engine is supercharged and tuned up but the outside looks classic," says Ben Nethongkome, lead designer for Booker's footwear.

"That approach cascaded to the Book 2, cloaking the innovation underneath. We lowered the profile of the shoe for enhanced court feel, and because we removed materials to get lower to the ground, we were able to move the Air Zoom unit from the heel to the forefoot — achieving Devin's desired feel and performance at a lighter weight."

Apparel Collection

A future colorway of the Nike Book 2. | Nike

The Nike Book 2 will launch alongside Booker's latest signature apparel collection, an expertly curated selection of modern sportswear drenched in a sun-faded look that celebrates his career in Phoenix.

Booker and Nike designers experimented with applying different dyes, finishes, and prints to various fabrics to see where they wanted to land creatively, ultimately arriving at a sun-faded look that celebrates life in the desert.

Outsole of the Nike Book 2. | Nike

Pieces include long-sleeve T-shirts (honoring Haven, Booker's pet dog), a cutoff shirt, a woven jacket, game pants, a brushed hoodie, shorts, and pants.

Fans can count on many more exciting developments for the Nike Book 2 throughout the 2025-26 NBA season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

