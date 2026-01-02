The Nike Book 2 Sits on Shelves on Launch Day

All of the major sneaker brands follow the same playbook when launching a new basketball shoe: drop it in limited quantities, resulting in a sellout and positive headlines to build hype going forward.

Nike was unable execute the usual gameplan with the launch of Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker's second signature sneaker. Earlier today, the Nike Book 2 launched in the "Rising" colorway, and there was no immediate sellout.

Devin Booker's quote on the Nike Book 2. | Nike

Unlike the first handful of Nike Book 1 colorways that flew off shelves, the Nike Book 2 "Rising" is currently still available in several smaller sizes. Online shoppers can still buy the Nike Book 2 for $145 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at Foot Locker.

There is no doubt that the Nike Book 2 "Rising" will eventually sell out in all sizes. When that does happen, shoppers will be able to buy Booker's performance basketball shoes on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

"Chapter Two" branding on the Nike Book 2. | Nike

Still, it is surprising that the first colorway of Booker's highly anticipated sophomore sneaker failed to sell out within minutes online. Booker wore the Nike Book 1 for two full NBA seasons, with the shoes dropping in countless colorways.

The lack of excitement could be an issue with the "Rising" colorway. The "Rising" colorway sports a black upper with the Nike Swoosh logo in an orange-and-yellow gradient. Meanwhile, the print midsole and Booker branding pop off in Safety Orange.

Promotional packaging for the Nike Book 2. | Nike

Fans can expect dozens of Nike Book 2 colorways to hit shelves over the coming year, which will for sure lead to sellouts and hype. In the meantime, consumers should probably enjoy the lack of hype and artificial scarcity.

The Nike Book 1 "Chapter One" was limited to just 500 pairs in its limited launch, before closing out with the "What The" colorway limited to 1,996 pairs. As more hoopers and fans get their hands on the shoes, the sneaker community will gain a better understanding of how they perform on court.

The Nike Book 2 outsole. | Nike

The Nike Book 2 sports a low-cut silhouette that delivers a well-cushioned and responsive ride driven by the strategic combination of a forefoot Air Zoom unit, bouncy Cushlon 3.0 midsole, and plush foam sock liner.

The durable rubber outsole takes after the iconic Nike Air Force 1, featuring a new sun-dappled herringbone traction pattern that pays homage to Phoenix while helping hoopers stay fast on their feet, pivot, and get to their spot with time to spare.

Details on the Nike Book 2. | Nike

Booker drew cactus-inspired details and tiny asterisks that appear on the shoe. Meanwhile, a lateral outrigger creates a wider base of support for quick, side-to-side movements and added on-court stability.

Fans can count on many more exciting developments for the Nike Book 2 throughout the 2025-26 NBA season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

