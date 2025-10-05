Dillon Gabriel Wears Air Jordans in Browns Colors for First NFL Start
This morning, the Cleveland Browns take on the Minnesota Vikings as part of the NFL London Games. As if the international regular season game did not garner enough hype, it also marks another new chapter for the Browns.
Once again, the Browns are testing out a new quarterback. This time, the organization is entrusting rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel to lead the offense in his first-ever start as an NFL quarterback.
Never one to shy away from the big moment, Gabriel understood the importance of the game and dressed accordingly. Gabriel laced up a pair of Air Jordan 1 Low cleats for his first game as QB1 in Cleveland.
Even better, it appears to be a player-exclusive colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Low in Browns colors. The silhouette sports a white and orange upper with black overlays and Swoosh logos. It is quite similar to the 'Shattered Backboard' colorway, which was released in July 2025.
Gabriel's colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Low has not been released, and the similar 'Shattered Backboard' colorway has sold out. Luckily for athletes and fans, there are still plenty of options.
Fans can buy Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers for $120 in adult sizes, and athletes can find the cleated version of the silhouette for $145 in adult sizes at Nike.com.
Of course, the Air Jordan 1 Low is a casual option of Michael Jordan's first signature sneaker. The shoes have aged out of basketball, but have become a staple in the rotation of sneakerheads around the world.
Even better, the silhouette has been redesigned for the football and baseball fields in recent years. Air Jordan 1 Low cleats have become a favorite option for many professional football and baseball players. NFL players signed to Nike and Jordan Brand are both allowed to wear the model on the field.
Regardless of how today's game turns out for Gabriel and the Browns, the young quarterback has already shown that he understands the assignment when it comes to footwear. And for that, the sneaker community will grade him fairly.
Week 5 of the NFL season is just getting started, and fans can expect plenty of footwear highlights. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your shoe news from the NFL and beyond.