The NFL Nearly Sacked Maxx Crosby Over His Air Jordan Cleats

The NFL has earned the reputation as "Not For Long" or the "No Fun League." While Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is proving to be the exception to the league's quick turnover, the NFL still cut out his fun footwear.

Crosby is a Jordan Brand athlete, officially signing a sneaker deal with company in April 2024. Since then, the All-Pro defensive end has routinely worn retro Air Jordan cleats in original, custom, and player-exclusive cleats.

During last week's 31-0 lopsided loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Crosby wore pink Air Jordan 11 cleats that nearly landed him in hot water with the league. The 28-year-old shared the story on The Rush Podcast.

Maxx Crosby Calls Out the NFL for this Rule! 👀 pic.twitter.com/BjNwCvkutY — The Rush Podcast (@TheRushWithMaxx) December 16, 2025

Crosby explained, "The NFL was crying and forced me to take my shoes off, represent my daughter out there, and it says, Ella on the front of them. They were freaking cold. So I was like, 'I'm wearing them.' You know what I mean? Regardless of what they say, I'll take the fine. I don't care."

"And I noticed my guy Nico, one of our equipment guys, is on the sideline and he's literally holding the white cleats under his arm. I went up to Nico. I'm like, 'What? They're b******* about it?' said an incredulous Crosby.

"And he was like, 'Well, they're going to take you out the game if you don't change your cleats.' I said, 'I'm finishing this drive.' I swear to God. I said, 'I'm finishing this drive.' And I got a sack on my last play on those cleats, so it was fire," concluded Crosby.

BANNED: Maxx Crosby says the NFL threatened to have him removed from this past weekend’s game if he didn’t take off his pink Air Jordan 11 cleats ❌ @CrosbyMaxx



📹 @TheRushWithMaxx pic.twitter.com/gc7MJsZiNr — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) December 19, 2025

The NFL may have shut down Crosby's tribute to his daughter, but much like offensive coordinators who try to scheme against the defensive end, he will surely be back with more incredible kicks soon.

Outside of designated games that celebrate specific holidays or charitable causes, NFL players must wear cleats that match their team uniforms. The rulebook says: "A player may wear shoes that are black, white, or any Constitutional team color, or any combination of black, white, and a Constitutional team color."

Jordan Brand welcomes Maxx Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders to the family today 🏴‍☠️ @CrosbyMaxx pic.twitter.com/gZTJhwWL0r — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) April 25, 2024

Fellow Jordan Brand athlete, Jalen Hurts, was fined by the NFL for wearing mismatched Air Jordan cleats last December. It turns out that was a publicity stunt to kick off Jordan Brand's "40 Years of Greatness" campaign.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.

More Footwear News

The Air Jordan 8 'Bugs Bunny' returns this Saturday.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG 'Chicago' just restocked.

Stefon Diggs debuted custom Nike Ja 3 'Patriots' cleats.

Patrick Mahomes inked a massive contract extension with adidas.