Dodgers & Takashi Murakami Unveil World Series Collection

The Los Angeles Dodgers started their championship season in style by dropping an epic collaboration with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami in the Tokyo Series.

Later in the year, the Dodgers and Murakami followed up with another drop for their annual Japanese Heritage Night. Now, after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in a legendary World Series, Murakami and the two-time defending champs are back with another limited-edition apparel drop.

Fanatics, Complex, and MLB are commemorating the Dodgers' World Series title with a special edition Los Angeles Dodgers x Takashi Murakami World Series Championship collection.

This collection is set to go on sale this Friday, November 7 at Complex.com, the Complex app, Fanatics, and MLBShop online stores (US and Japan), the MLB app, the Dodger Stadium Team Store, and the MLB Flagship Store (New York City).

The special edition Dodgers collection - which includes an array of t-shirts and hoodies from Fanatics - features the 2025 World Series Champions emblem, accompanied by Murakami's distinctive multicolored smiling flowers, as well as "DODGERS" in Japanese Katakana characters.

"To all the Los Angeles Dodgers players, staff, associates, and everyone in Los Angeles: Congratulations on winning the World Series! Game 7 was an unforgettable experience, I'm sure even for those watching baseball for the very first time," said Murakami.

"It was a thrilling, nerve-racking, and deeply moving moment that truly captured the beauty of the sport. I was in front of my TV, shouting at the top of my lungs in excitement. And yes, I cried!

It has been such an honor to be able to collaborate with the team, together with Complex and Fanatics, throughout this championship MLB season. I'm deeply grateful for this connection. And once again, congratulations! The number 3 is even greater than 2! Let's make that happen in 2026!"

After an incredibly exciting and successful season, it is perfectly fitting that the Dodgers and Murakami close out their run with one final celebration for fans.

Previous drops have resulted in thousands of Los Angeles residents lining up overnight to purchase the products at Complex LA on Fairfax Ave. So, online shoppers need to be ready for the drop as soon as it takes place.

The 2025 MLB season is over, but Dodgers fans are already counting down the days to next year. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.

