Kyrie Irving's 2016 NBA Finals Shot Inspired ANTA KAI 2 "Clutch"

In the world of the NBA, there is a thin line between a legendary moment and becoming a mere footnote in the annals of basketball history. No one understands this truism quite like Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving.

An NBA champion and nine-time All-Star, Irving performs at his best when the pressure is on. The ANTA KAI 2 "Clutch" pays tribute to Irving's greatest moment on the basketball court.

Inspired by the unforgettable, title-sealing shot of the 2016 NBA Finals, the ANTA KAI 2 "Clutch" symbolizes the exceptional blend of ice-cold composure and undeniable killer instinct required to perform at peak levels when pressure reaches its highest levels.

Release Information

The ANTA KAI 2 "Clutch" colorway. | ANTA

The ANTA KAI 2 "Clutch" drops at 12:00 p.m. EST on Saturday, December 20, 2025. The performance basketball shoes will be available exclusively at Scheel's in the U.S., JD Canada, and Anta.com.

The shoes have a retail price of $125 in adult sizes. Unfortunately for younger fans, there are no smaller sizes available in this exciting colorway.

However, online shoppers can still find plenty of Irving's signature basketball shoes in adult and kid sizes at ANTA, Foot Locker, and Dick's Sporting Goods.

Design Details

The ANTA KAI 2 "Clutch" colorway. | ANTA

More: The 25 best basketball shoes of 2025.

The silhouette is designed with a deep black ice palette, mirroring the silent danger and elegance of frozen terrain. Its matte black upper evokes the veiled textures of midnight ice — unpredictable, unforgiving, and commanding.

The "Clutch" colorway channels Kyrie Irving's icy-calm demeanor and exacting precision in high-stakes moments. The Cavaliers' iconic black and gold uniform is obvious in the incredible design details.

Inspiration

The ANTA KAI 2 "Clutch" colorway. | ANTA

More than just another shoe, the "Clutch" colorway is the physical manifestation of the clutch gene that was on full display against what seemed like the unstoppable Golden State Warriors.

Irving nailed the iconic game-winning shot in Game 7, helping deliver the Cleveland Cavaliers their first and only NBA championship after trailing 3-1 in the series. The moment etched Irving's name in the history of basketball lore forever.

Irving is yet to make his season debut, but he continues to excite the sneaker community. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

More NBA Footwear News

Kyrie Irving's casual ANTA sneakers are under $40 at Foot Locker.

Ja Morant teases the Nike Ja 3 "Jurassic Park" colorway.

Under Armour CEO likes post about Steph Curry's sneakers.

Adidas signs Orlando Magic teammates to sneaker deals.

The 10 best stocking stuffers for sneakerheads.