Takashi Murakami & Dodgers Reunite for Japanese Heritage Night
The 2025 MLB regular season got off on the right foot thanks to an epic collaboration between Takashi Murakami and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Luckily, the excitement did not end with the MLB Tokyo Series.
Today, Fanatics and Complex announced the new Takashi Murakami x Los Angeles Dodgers Japanese Heritage Night capsule collection.
The limited-edition collaboration will hit digital and physical shelves on Monday, April 28.
The collection will be available exclusively online at Complex.com, Fanatics.com, the Fanatics App, and in-person at Dodger Stadium and the Los Angeles Dodgers Clubhouse store starting April 28.
Additionally, to launch the collection, Murakami will throw the celebratory first pitch at the Dodgers' Japanese Heritage Night as they face off against the Miami Marlins on Monday, April 28.
The collection features a limited run of Los Angeles Dodgers apparel, including t-shirts, a hoodie, and Murakami's Ohana Hatake slides.
Most importantly, the capsule collection celebrates the artist's deep love of baseball and Japan's growing influence on America's beloved pastime.
New designs include Murakami's distinctive multicolored smiling flowers accompanied by "DODGERS" in Katakana characters.
The first collaboration sold out within minutes during the MLB Tokyo Series. Fans should act fast, as this limited run will not last long.
Fans can find more information at Complex and Fanatics.
