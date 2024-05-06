Donovan Mitchell's Adidas Sneakers Pay Homage to The Office
It has been more than a decade since The Office went off the air. While the television show was popular at the time, it became legendary in the streaming era. Now, the feel-good show is making an impact in the sneaker community.
While the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Orlando Magic to advance in the Eastern Conference Playoffs on Sunday, actress Jenna Fischer (Pam from The Office) showed off a pair of rare adidas sneakers.
It was a never-before-seen colorway of Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell's sixth signature sneaker. Fischer posted pictures on social media of the adidas D.O.N. Issue #6 in the "Don's Tots" colorway along with a hoodie. She said, "Omg! I just opened this package, and this is epic!"
The colorway pays homage to the season six episode "Scott's Tots," in which Michael Scott flakes on a decade-old promise to pay college tuition for several students.
This version of Mitchell's sneakers sports a blue upper with black detailing, which is not that different from any of the other colorways on the adidas website. However, important details set it apart. The message, "Making dreams come true. Don's Tots" appears on the sides.
Meanwhile, the insoles feature the newspaper headline and the song that the school children sang in the episode. The left insole reads, "Local businessman pledges college tuition to third graders." The right insole reads, "Whatcha gonna do? Whatcha gonna do!? Make our dreams come true!"
Both the sneakers and the hoodie are a must-have for fans of The Office. However, there is no official release information from the brand. It is very likely the "Don's Tots" colorway is a player-exclusive and limited to Mitchell as well as friends and family.
But then again, who knows? Crazier things have happened in Scranton, and adidas has a long history of collaborating with movies and television shows on fan-favorite sneakers. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
