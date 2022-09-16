WNBA Players Prefer Kyrie Irving's Shoes

The 2022-23 NBA season promises plenty of action on the court. As always, it will also bring plenty of drama off the court. Sneakerheads are locked in for what is expected to be Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving's final year under contract with Nike.

But before we dive into the upcoming NBA season, fans cannot forget about the ongoing WNBA Finals. This WNBA season brought us some great plays and amazing kicks. Candace Parker and Breanna Stewart both debuted signature sneakers.

However, a recent study by KixStats that was published in an article on Boardroom found that WNBA players overwhelmingly chose to play in shoes from the Nike Kyrie line. Specifically, the Nike Kyrie Low 4.

Nike Kyrie Low 4 'Keep Sue Fresh' honors WNBA legend Sue Bird. Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The study showed that WNBA players played 300 games and 5,867 minutes in the Nike Kyrie Low 4. In the article written by Boardroom's Nick DePaula, several graphics are provided to display the breakdown of basketball shoes worn in the WNBA this season.

Surprisingly, the Nike Kobe 5 and 6 models tumbled to the fourth- and sixth-most worn pairs leaguewide. However, DePaula does point out that the year-long break between Nike and the Bryant Estate's business relationship resulted in no new Kobes being released for some time.

But that should not take away from Irving's popularity among WNBA players. The 7x NBA All-Star attended WNBA games this summer and regularly champions the league.

Additionally, Irving has collaborated with Nike on colorways to honor recently-retired Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird. The Nike Kyrie Low 4 'Keep Sue Fresh' was released on April 12, 2021, for $110. Fans can buy the low-top hoop shoes on resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.

As Nike prepares to launch the last shoe from Irving's signature line - the Kyrie 8 - it will undoubtedly have a major impact on the footwear worn in the NBA and WNBA for years to come.

