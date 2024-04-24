Fernando Tatís Jr. Pays Tribute to Virgil Abloh With Custom Cleats
Fernando Tatís Jr. has been on a Joe DiMaggio-style run as of late. No, he isn't breaking the untouchable MLB hitting streak. But he is setting the bar at an impossibly high level with his footwear on the field.
Earlier this week, Tatís Jr. debuted cleat 10 of 50 from his exclusive custom cleat series for the 2024 MLB season. Fans got their first look at the newest cleats when the San Diego Padres faced the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
The tenth cleat in the series has an Off-White themed aesthetic, showcasing artistic designs of the original shoes Virgil Abloh created. Titled "UP," this cleat showcased the classic features that the Off-White brand embodies.
Everything from the text written on the shoes to the arrow logo to the orange stitching are a direct inspiration of Abloh's artistic language. Below is a detailed look at sky blue and white kicks.
The theme of the cleat is self-explanatory. Details featured throughout the shoe with sky blue and white colors, and clouds placed along the sky blue coloring, gives the feeling you are up in the sky during a beautiful day at the ballpark.
Using the trademarked Off-White script, several Tatís Jr. personal attributes are written on the sides of the cleats. Below is a breakdown of some of the more impressive details
- Tatís Jr.'s nickname, "El Nino," is written on the soul of the cleat, which translates to "the kid" in Spanish.
- His jersey number is spelled out "TWENTY-THREE."
- His hometown, San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic got a shout-out.
- Lastly, 1999, the year he was born appears on the cleats.
Tatís Jr.'s tenth cleat (as well as the remaining 40) in his season-long collection was conceptualized by XAMPLE's CEO & Founder, Nick Drbal, and expertly crafted by SURGEON. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your sneaker news from the MLB and the rest of the sports world.
