Fernando Tatis Jr. Played In Pink Air Jordans for Mother's Day
Anytime the San Diego Padres can slay the Los Angeles Dodgers, it is a good day for the National League West underdog. Even better, Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. continued his tear this season with a solo home run and did it in style.
Throughout this season, Tatis Jr. plans to debut 50 custom cleats. Yesterday's footwear was Tatis' 16th pair of exclusive cleats, and like any good son, he made sure to celebrate his mom on Mother's Day.
The 2x MLB All-Star rocked a brand new pair of Air Jordan 1 High cleats, which had been carefully customized to honor his mother, Maria Tatis. Below is a detailed look at Tatis wearing the heartfelt cleats during Sunday's game in San Diego.
On Sunday afternoon, Tatis Jr. wore the Air Jordan 1 High in the custom "MARIA" colorway. The silhouette sported a pink gloss leather in baby pink, with pops of hot pink leather. The matching hot pink laces add an additional pop, just like Tatis Jr.'s bat.
Meanwhile, "MARIA" is featured on the left tongue of the cleat, with "TATIS" on the left tongue of the cleat. The specially designed cleat insoles feature photos of Tatis Jr. with his mother, Maria, on her wedding day when Tatis Jr. was eight years old. The pink gloss cleats feature #23 (Tatis Jr.'s number), and his FTJ logo is showcased on the lower back of the cleats in white gloss.
The details do not stop there as the popular bible verse Psalm 23:1 is written in white gloss at the top of the back of both cleats in Spanish, Salmos 23:1, "The LORD is my shepherd, I shall not be in want. He restores my soul. He guides me in paths of righteousness for his name's sake. Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me."
Like every other cleat Tatis Jr. has worn this season, the "MARIA" design was conceptualized by XAMPLE. The shoes were brought to life by none other than The Surgeon, who creates some of the most exclusive and unique footwear on the planet and has been tasked with executing this cleat series.
Can the Padres dethrone the Dodgers this season? That remains to be seen. However, baseball fans and the sneaker community can count on Tatis Jr. to slug home runs and rock fire footwear. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your sneaker news from around the MLB and the rest of the sports world.
Further Reading: Fernando Tatis Jr. pays tribute to Stephen Curry by wearing custom Under Armour cleats.