Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Debuts Converse SHAI 001 'CLEAN SLATE'

The Oklahoma City Thunder easily defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 129-104 on Sunday evening. Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander used the opportunity to preview an upcoming colorway of his first signature Converse basketball shoes.

Gilgeous-Alexander strolled into Paycom Center wearing the Converse SHAI 001 'CLEAN SLATE' colorway. Highlighting the shoe's versatility, the reigning NBA MVP wore the all-white sneakers before and during the game.

Converse SHAI 001 'CLEAN SLATE'

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wears the Converse SHAI 001 'CLEAN SLATE' colorway. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

In addition to dropping 27 points in the iced-out hoop shoes, Gilgeous-Alexander starred in a snowy photo shoot for Converse to promote the kicks.

According to Converse, a new year brings new energy and new opportunities to redefine what's next. After a year full of career milestones, Converse and Gilgeous-Alexander are turning the page in 2026 by dropping the 'CLEAN SLATE' colorway.

Design Details

The Converse SHAI 001 'CLEAN SLATE' colorway. | Converse

The all-white silhouette signals fresh starts, renewal, and the mindset to create space for progress. Its triple-white execution strips everything back to the essentials, symbolizing possibility and the confidence to hit the reset button. Minimal by design and bold in intent, it is a canvas for reinvention.

The 'CLEAN SLATE' colorway features a crisp white from top to bottom, amplifying the silhouette's sculpted lines and technical precision. Gilgeous-Alexander's signature logo details the tongue and insole, while Converse's Star Chevron anchors the heel.

Tech Specs

The Converse SHAI 001 'CLEAN SLATE' colorway. | Converse

Tech specs for the Conversr SHAI 001 include a radial traction pattern that delivers multidirectional control, forefoot Zoom Air that provides responsive energy return, and an over-lasted midsole that helps ensure low, connected stability.

The performance basketball shoe is built to move like Gilgeous-Alexander: consistent, precise, and always shifting. So far, the shoe has received generally positive reviews from the sneaker community. However, not many fans have been able to get their hands on the sneakers as each release has been so limited.

Release Information

The Converse SHAI 001 'CLEAN SLATE' colorway. | Converse

The Converse SHAI 001 'CLEAN SLATE' will be available in a limited release for $130 in adult sizes at Converse.com and select retailers on January 2, 2026. Additional pairs of the 'CLEAN SLATE' will be released globally at a later date.

Currently, not even the most savvy of online shoppers will be able to find the Converse SHAI 001 in any colorway at a traditional retail store. Sneakerheads who really want the kicks will have to buy them on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

The Converse SHAI 001 'CLEAN SLATE' colorway. | Converse

It is a new year, so Gilgeous-Alexander and Converse are turning the page. Let's also hope they turn the page on the unnecessary scarcity of the Converse SHAI 001.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

More NBA Footwear News

Stephen Curry wore Drake and Kobe Bryant's sneakers in a tribute to Toronto, Canada.

Charles Barkley's Nike sneakers quietly restocked online.

Steph Curry's thoughts on the Curry 13 have been revealed.

The top 10 basketball shoes worn during NBA on Christmas Day.

Kevin Durant names his first signature Nike basketball shoe.