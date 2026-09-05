First Look at the Air Jordan 9 "Space Jam"

Earlier this week, the Oklahoma Sooners football team shared an unboxing video of the Air Jordan 9 "Space Jam" colorway. The team rocked the unreleased sneakers before their dominant performance on Friday night, and now Nike has officially loaded the shoes onto its website ahead of the release date.

As if the unboxing video was not enough to drive up hype, the official images and details are enough to excite every sneakerhead. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the highly anticipated return of the Air Jordan 9 "Space Jam" colorway.

Release Information

The Air Jordan 9 "Space Jam" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 9 "Space Jam" will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 19. Shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Hibbett's. The shoes are dropping in full-family sizing: Adult ($215), Big Kid ($165), Little Kid ($105), and Baby/Toddler ($90).

It remains to be seen if these sneakers will sell out on release day. Far more popular Air Jordans are sitting on shelves, but the "Space Jam" theme always excites fans. Savvy shoppers can keep an eye on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT for potential deals.

Design Details

The Air Jordan 9 "Space Jam" colorway. | Nike

NBA legend Michael Jordan wore this colorway of the Air Jordan 9 during the movie Space Jam, giving it the nickname. The silhouette features a mix of leather and synthetic leather on the white upper with black detailing. Jumpman logos and Jordan branding pop off the shoe in True Red.

The old-school basketball shoes come in a special Tune Squad box. Inside the box, a meaningful message celebrates the 30th anniversary of the groundbreaking movie and its impact on Jordan's signature sneaker line.

Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 9 "Space Jam" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 9 was once the pinnacle of Nike Basketball, but has gracefully aged off the basketball court. Now, it is a legendary sneaker among older fans. Its premium materials and timeless design make it instantly recognizable.

The Nike Air technology inside the soft foam midsole absorbs impact with every step. Its lacing system and dynamic inner bootie make the bulky shoe easy to get on and off. Lastly, the legendary traction pattern on the rubber outsole remains true to the 1993 original.

Air Jordan 9 History

The Air Jordan 9 "Space Jam" colorway. | Nike

Jordan was more than a global superstar; he was otherworldly with the help of the Tune Squad in Space Jam. The Air Jordan 9 is not the most popular model, but it has earned its place in footwear history.

This will be an interesting sneaker release to follow. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.