Five Biggest Sneaker Releases This Weekend

Now that the weather is finally cooling off for most of the country, our attire becomes more important than ever. Luckily there are plenty of important shoes releasing this weekend. Adidas, Air Jordan, and Nike plan to drop fan-favorite shoes this weekend.

With companies releasing kicks on a daily basis, it is easy to become overwhelmed with all the choices. That is why we like to narrow down the five most important releases of the upcoming weekend. Below is everything shoppers need to know.

Adidas Crazy 1 'Snakeskin'

Side view of the Adidas Crazy 1 'Snakeskin' Adidas

Description: Yesterday, we covered the late-breaking story that Adidas plans to release Kobe Bryant's old shoes this Friday. Originally called The Kobe, now the Crazy 1, is back with a new snakeskin design that pays tribute to 'The Black Mamba.'

Price: $150

How to Buy: Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers legend can buy the Adidas Crazy 1 'Snakeskin' on the Adidas website on Friday, October 14.

Nike Dunk Low 'Panda'

Nike Dunk Low 'Panda' Nike

Description: Whether you are tired of it or still love it, there is no denying the popularity of the Nike Dunk Low 'Panda.' Nike has restocked several times and plans to do so again tomorrow.

Price: $110

How to Buy: Sneakerheads can purchase the Nike Dunk Low 'Panda' on the Nike website and SNKRS app at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, October 14.

Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High 'Sequoia'

Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High 'Sequoia' Nike

Description: Billie Eilish is an incredibly talented musician and an adept sneakerhead. Eilish has collaborated on multiple sneakers with Nike and Air Jordan in the past. Now the award-winning musician is taking on the classic Nike Air Force 1 High.

Price: $180

How to Buy: Fans can purchase the Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High 'Sequoia' on Nike's website and SNKRS app at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, October 14.

Air Jordan 4 'Canyon Purple'

WMNS Air Jordan 4 'Canyon Purple' Nike

Description: Most sneakerheads will never get their hands on a pair of Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 shoes. But the WMNS Air Jordan 4 'Canyon Purple' is an excellent consolation prize. Just be mindful of the sizing when purchasing a pair.

Price: $200

How to Buy: Fans can purchase the WMNS Air Jordan 4 'Canyon Purple' on Nike's website and SNKRS app on Saturday, October 15, at 10:00 a.m. EST.

Reebok Question Mid Lux 'Black Gold'

Reebok Question Mid Lux 'Black Gold' Reebok

Description: Reebok remains loyal to its retro models while keeping an eye on the future. Allen Iverson's classic shoes are back in a black and gold colorway with premium materials.

Price: $150

How to Buy: Hoops fans can pick up a pair of the Reebok Question Mid Lux 'Black Gold' on Reebok's website on Friday, October 14, at midnight.

