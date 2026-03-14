Five Nike Kobe Sneakers Are Discounted Online Right Now

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's signature Nike sneaker line has made a roaring comeback in recent years. The Nike Kobe line has expanded beyond basketball into different sports, and supply has finally caught up with demand.

Not only is it easier than ever to purchase a pair of the iconic basketball shoes at retail price, but some Nike Kobe models are discounted online. Below is a breakdown of five kicks that fans can purchase online at well below retail price.

Nike Kobe 3 Protro

The Nike Kobe 3 Protro 'Halo' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 3 Protro 'Halo' colorway originally dropped on August 23, 2025 (Bryant's birthday). The shoes had a retail price of $210 in adult sizes, but are marked down to $170 (19% off) at Foot Locker.

The 'Halo' colorway is a special all-white design that drops every year on Bryant's birthday. Pictures do not do the colorway justice; it has a heavenly shine.

Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro is available in five colorways. | Nike

Throughout Fall 2025, the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro dropped in five traditional 'Team Bank' colorways for $190 in adult sizes. They are now marked to $153 (19% off) at Nike.com. Additionally, the 'Game Royal' and 'University Red' colorways are $150 (21% off) at Foot Locker.

Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro 'Perspective' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro 'Perspective' colorway was released on December 3, 2025. The shoes had a retail price of $220 in adult sizes, but are now marked down to $200 (9% off) at Foot Locker. It is not a major discount, but it is less than retail price.

Kobe x Nike Air Force 1

The Kobe x Nike Air Force 1. | Nike

Bryant's favorite sneaker off the court was the Nike Air Force 1 Low. Throughout 2025, the Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 Low dropped in several Mamba-inspired styles for $120 in adult sizes. Fans can find two discounted colorways for $100 (17% off) at Foot Locker.

Nike Kobe Offcourt Slide

Nike Kobe Off Court Slides are available in multiple colorways. | Foot Locker

The Nike Kobe Offcourt Slides are available in at least six discounted colorways in adult sizes. The slides had a retail price of $44 in adult sizes, but are now marked down to $31 (29% off) at Nike.com.

The sides feature an innovative dual-layered foam for plush cushioning, and the strap has a soft lining for a snug, comfortable fit. The Kobe logo and snakeskin texturing appear on the forefoot strap. The contoured footbed features deep flex grooves for a flexible, natural feel.

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