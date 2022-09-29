Five Major Sneakers Releasing This Weekend

Sneaker companies battle for consumers on a daily basis. Except now, it's more than just NBA All-Stars marketing shoes; NFL players and musicians have their own signature lines. Thanks to technology, it has never been easier to buy kicks online.

However, the volume of sneaker releases can overwhelm even the most experienced sneakerheads. So as always, we at FanNation Kicks try to alert fans to important release dates. Below are the five biggest sneaker drops of this upcoming weekend.

Curry 1 Low FloTro 'Curry Camp'

View of the Curry 1 Low FloTro 'Curry Camp' Curry Brand

Description: Under Armour and Stephen Curry officially changed the game when they dropped the Curry 1 way back in 2015. Now, the shoe that started it all for the Golden State Warriors point guard is back and better than ever.

The Curry 1 Low FloTro features updated technology, including Under Armour Flow cushioning. The performance basketball shoes are lighter and grippier than ever.

How To Buy: The Curry 1 Low FloTro 'Curry Camp' drops on Friday, September 30. Fans can purchase the shoes on the Under Armour and Curry Brand websites.

Adidas Mahomes 1 'Black Panther'

View of the Adidas Mahomes 1 'Black Panther' Adidas

Description: Earlier this week, we detailed the 'Black Panther' colorway of Kansas City Cheifs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' signature shoe. Technically called the Adidas Mahomes 1 Impact FLX; these training shoes are designed for cross-training purposes.

How To Buy: Fans can purchase these shoes on Friday, September 30, for $140. Keep an eye on the Adidas website and select retailers when the shoes go live at 3:00 a.m.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'Flax'

View of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'Flax' Adidas

Description: The business relationship between rapper Kanye West and Adidas does not appear to be in a great place right now. Luckily for fans, they can still purchase what is widely considered West's most popular shoe - the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. The 'Flax' colorway has been released multiple times, but the demand warrants yet another release.

How To Buy: The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'Flax' releases on Friday, September 30, at 11:00 a.m. Fans can purchase the kicks for $240 on the Adidas and Yeezy websites. After the shoes inevitably sell out, fans can try their luck on sneaker resale websites like GOAT, eBay, and StockX.

Air Jordan 4 'Black Canvas'

View of the Air Jordan 4 'Black Canvas' Nike

Description: Some models from Michael Jordan's signature Air Jordan line go in and out of style. However, the Air Jordan 4 has remained one of the most beloved basketball shoes of all time. The 'Black Canvas' colorway keeps it clean with a simple black and grey palette with suede paneling around the toebox.

How To Buy: Fans can purchase the Air Jordan 4 'Black Canvas' on Saturday, October 1, for $210. As soon as the classic sneakers drop at 10:00 a.m., fans should be on the Nike website and SNKRS app.

Nike SB Dunk Low 'Dodgers'

View of the Nike SB Dunk Low 'Dodgers' Nike

Description: Releasing just in time for October baseball, Los Angeles Dodgers fans can finally get their hands on these old-school skate shoes. There are several nods to Dodgers lore built into the design of this colorway.

How To Buy: Fans can purchase the Nike SB Dunk Low 'Dodgers' for $120 on Saturday, October 1. Just make sure you are on the Nike website when these kicks drop at 10:00 a.m.

