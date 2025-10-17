Deion Sanders' Retro Nike Sneakers Shine in Dallas Cowboys Colors
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.
Deion Sanders' legendary two-sport professional career ended over 20 years ago, but the American sports icon has never been more popular. Not only is Sanders the Colorado Buffaloes head football coach, but he has one of the hottest signature sneaker lines yet again.
Since reuniting with Nike in 2023, Sanders' old-school shoes have come roaring back. The Nike Air Diamond Turf and the Nike Air DT '96 have dropped in several fan-favorite colorways that celebrate Sanders' unmatched résumé.
In March, reports indicated that the Nike Air Diamond Turf would drop in a Dallas Cowboys-themed colorway on Friday, October 31 (Halloween day).
Unfortunately, fans will have to wait longer than that for the official release, but the silver lining is that there are now official images of the upcoming sneakers.
Thanks to Nice Kicks, NFL fans got their first look at the Nike Air Diamond Turf "Cowboys" colorway. According to the footwear website, the retro shoes are expected to be released in December 2025.
Nike has not yet announced the official release date or pricing. However, fans can expect the Nike Air Diamond Turf to have a retail price of $155 in adult sizes.
The "Cowboys" colorway sports a white upper contrasted by smooth shades of College Navy. Meanwhile, hits of Metallic Silver help complete the Dallas-themed kicks. Of course, all of the iconic Nike branding appears just like the original model.
Currently, fans can choose between the "Must Be The Money" and "Emerald" colorways online at Nike.com.
The Nike Air Diamond Turf is Sanders' first signature sneaker and originally debuted in June 1993. Built to withstand football and baseball, the trainer stands out even more off the field. It features a leather upper, Nike Air units in the heel, and a rubber outsole for traction and durability.
The Nike Air Diamond Turf is not as popular as its successor, the Nike Air DT '96. However, it has received a lot of love this year. Even "Coach Prime" has worn multiple colorways of the model on the field during college football games this season.
Nike has used the shoes to celebrate each stop of Sanders' NFL career: Atlanta, San Francisco, Dallas, and Baltimore. All that is left is a Washington-inspired colorway.
Fans can expect to learn more about this release as the holiday shopping season approaches. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important footwear news from the NFL and beyond.