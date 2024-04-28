Kicks

FootJoy Has Perfect Golfer-Approved Mother's Day Gifts

FootJoy makes it easy to buy the best golf gear for Mother's Day 2024.

We are officially two weeks away from Mother's Day. While we all tend to procrastinate, this holiday is too important for us to swing and miss. Luckily for online shoppers, FootJoy has much of the best golf gear for the women in our lives.

FootJoy wants to ensure we take care of our moms on their big day, so the brand has top gift recommendations. Even better; it comes as golf season heats up this spring and summer. Below are Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks' five favorite items from FootJoy for Mother's Day 2024.

FootJoy Pro SLX

One of the most successful product franchises in golf receives a massive overhaul, highlighted by a game-changing new outsole that delivers enhanced comfort, traction, and control. The Pro/SLX represents the latest in golf performance innovation, engineered from the ground for advanced traction, control, and comfort.​

Online shoppers can choose between three colorways of the Pro SLX for $180 in women's sizes on the FootJoy website.

FootJoy Bel Air

Delivering new style to the leading classic shoe franchise in golf and the overwhelming #1 shoe on the PGA Tour with the all-new Bel Air for women. The Bel Air is available in three colors and boasts a modern classic look. Bel Air effortlessly embodies the dependable performance synonymous with Premiere Series.

Online shoppers can choose between three timeless colorways of the Bel Air for $190 in women's sizes on the FootJoy website.

FootJoy TempoSeries Apparel Collection

The FootJoy TempoSeries is a collection of lightweight, technical pieces designed to outperform the expected unpredictability of the game. Advanced technical fabrics and performance stretch provide all day protection and comfort from the days changing temperatures and natural elements.

This collection is purpose-built to adapt to those days when it's warm in the sun and cool in the shade. Athletes and fans can choose from three pieces of this cutting-edge apparel collection for $88-$145 on the FootJoy website.

FootJoy ThermoSeries Apparel Collection

The collection of base layers, mid-layers, outer layers and pants is made with materials that move with the golfer without any restriction, are lightweight to reduce bulk and are temperature regulated to ensure maximum comfort no matter how many layers are required. 

Athletes and fans can choose from multiple pieces of this exciting apparel collection from $68-$165 on the FootJoy website.

FootJoy US Open Apparel Collection

FootJoy is making it easy to gear up for the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 with this limited-edition apparel collection featuring the 2024 U.S. Open Championship logo. Athletes and fans can choose from eight pieces of this limited-edition apparel collection, ranging from $45-$115 on the FootJoy website.

