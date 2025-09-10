Swing Different: The Whitaker Group x New Balance 740 Drops Soon
The Whitaker Group has been on an unstoppable run throughout 2025. Just this summer, the award-winning creative company has gone back-to-school and celebrated the solitude of sports with super-hyped sneaker collaborations.
This week, The Whitaker Group and New Balance continue their collaborative storytelling with the debut of Swing Different. The golf-inspired campaign spotlights The Whitaker Group and New Balance 740 "Willful Bias For Discovery" silhouette.
The shoes launch on Friday, September 19. Shoppers can buy the kicks across A Ma Maniére, Social Status, APB, and JAIDE (online and in-store). Even better, the raffle for the general public opened on September 9 and closes on Monday, September 15, at 3:00 PM EST.
As part of The Whitaker Group's mission to uplift and inspire consumer voices, the campaign "invites audiences to celebrate their individuality and show up in all spaces feeling and looking their best, unapologetically."
The Whitaker Group and New Balance 740 "Willful Bias For Discovery" is engineered for movement with purpose. It features a high-cut profile for enhanced ankle stability, with layered leather and synthetic overlays that create structure and support without sacrificing flexibility.
Additional tech specs include perforations along the upper to enhance airflow. Underfoot, a cushioned midsole offers responsive comfort, and the durable rubber outsole ensures traction with every step. Every detail is designed to keep you grounded, focused, and moving forward.
The campaign's short film is set on the golf course and follows a stylish, confident golfer who struts onto the pristine greens. But not in golf shoes, rather sleek, head-turning sneakers — The Whitaker Group and New Balance 740 "Willful Bias For Discovery".
The notoriously traditional sport often embraces blending in instead of standing out, but the main character brings unmatched swagger and individuality. He asks the fellow players for a friendly match and the winner will take home their own pair of the silhouette.
He proves that style and performance aren't mutually exclusive with each successful swing. The film serves as a reminder that you can still dress stylishly and authentically while delivering a spectacular performance.
As the competition unfolds, the campaign hero effortlessly outplays all competitors on the field, turning heads of everyone around him as he plays in his 740s.
His individuality, confidence, and skill set him apart from the rest. This is more than golf; this is a statement. Style wins. Confidence dominates. Authenticity rules. This is Swing Different.
