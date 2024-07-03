HOKA Inspires Runners With "We Are All Born To Fly" Campaign
Global performance footwear brand HOKA continues to evolve in the running and lifestyle spaces, becoming a must-have shoe for any level of athlete or general consumer.
To celebrate joyful performance of all movers - trail runners, hikers, road runners, and casual joggers alike - the brand has launched the first film of a new campaign entitled "We Are All Born to Fly."
The most recent iteration of the brand's seasonal "Fly Human Fly" campaign, this 60-second spot called "Bird's Eye" offers a unique view of athletes experiencing the exhilaration of flying, while capturing the essence of the HOKA brand's origins in the French Alps.
The video features captivating aerial POV shots, while the commercial tells the story of a bird soaring alongside road and trail runners, embarking on an epic journey from the mountain top to the roads below.
The global campaign launched this week - through the Fall 2024 season - and will be amplified across connected TV, out-of-home, digital, owned media, and paid social running across Meta, Snapchat, and TikTok.
Additionally, HOKA revealed multiple new colorful styles this week to officially kick off Summer. Each new colorway embodies the vibrancy of the season.
The "Everybody Get Wild" collection is a new Summer-ready footwear selection featuring four classic HOKA trail styles in bright colors and animal prints including Challenger 7, Tecton X3, Torrent 4 and Mafate Speed 4.
The "Vibrant Bloom" collection includes three HOKA lifestyle favorites in a new vibrant pink and yellow colorway, including Clifton LS, Bondi L, and Ora Mule.
Finally, the Skyflow is designed to elevate daily running practice, combining the premium Skyward X-inspired geometry with upgraded foam compounds, taking everyday miles to the next level.
All new Summer styles are available now via HOKA.com.
