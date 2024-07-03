Kicks

HOKA Inspires Runners With "We Are All Born To Fly" Campaign

HOKA's new "Bird’s Eye" anthem film tells the story of human flight.

Michael Ehrlich

Campaign images from HOKA's "Bird’s Eye" view.
Campaign images from HOKA's "Bird’s Eye" view. / HOKA

Global performance footwear brand HOKA continues to evolve in the running and lifestyle spaces, becoming a must-have shoe for any level of athlete or general consumer.

To celebrate joyful performance of all movers - trail runners, hikers, road runners, and casual joggers alike - the brand has launched the first film of a new campaign entitled "We Are All Born to Fly."

The most recent iteration of the brand's seasonal "Fly Human Fly" campaign, this 60-second spot called "Bird's Eye" offers a unique view of athletes experiencing the exhilaration of flying, while capturing the essence of the HOKA brand's origins in the French Alps.

The video features captivating aerial POV shots, while the commercial tells the story of a bird soaring alongside road and trail runners, embarking on an epic journey from the mountain top to the roads below.

The global campaign launched this week - through the Fall 2024 season - and will be amplified across connected TV, out-of-home, digital, owned media, and paid social running across Meta, Snapchat, and TikTok.

Additionally, HOKA revealed multiple new colorful styles this week to officially kick off Summer. Each new colorway embodies the vibrancy of the season.

The "Everybody Get Wild" collection is a new Summer-ready footwear selection featuring four classic HOKA trail styles in bright colors and animal prints including Challenger 7, Tecton X3, Torrent 4 and Mafate Speed 4.

Red and orange HOKA running shoes.
HOKA's "Vibrant Bloom" collection. / HOKA

The "Vibrant Bloom" collection includes three HOKA lifestyle favorites in a new vibrant pink and yellow colorway, including Clifton LS, Bondi L, and Ora Mule.

Finally, the Skyflow is designed to elevate daily running practice, combining the premium Skyward X-inspired geometry with upgraded foam compounds, taking everyday miles to the next level.
All new Summer styles are available now via HOKA.com.

Further Reading: HOKA is expanding NIL footprint through trail running community

Published |Modified
Michael Ehrlich

MICHAEL EHRLICH

Michael Ehrlich is a seasoned sports marketing executive with experience across the global sports brand, athlete representation, media and education sides of the business. The Founder and CEO of Playbook Marketing, Ehrlich consults with brands on all things NIL and athlete partnerships, advises student-athletes on their personal brand building endeavors and is an adjunct professor at his alma mater, the University of Southern California where he teaches a course on athlete communications and marketing. As a writer, his previous bylines include Boardroom, Business of College Sports, DIME Magazine and UPROXX, among others. You can follow him across social media at @MichaelEhrlich and reach out via michael@playbook-marketing.com

Home/News