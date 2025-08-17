HOKA's New Shoe Combines Luxurious Style and Extreme Technology
Global running shoe powerhouse HOKA remains one of the most popular running shoe companies among athletes. Building on their impressive catalog, HOKA continues to toe the line between performance and lifestyle now with an eye-popping reinterpretation of their popular speed training shoe, the Mach X 2.
The newly released HOKA Mach X Caged features a superfoam underfoot, transparent mesh underlays, and futuristic flow molding on the upper.
The silhouette is designed for the growing connection between running and fashion, blending luxurious style and extreme performance technology.
The Mach X Caged is available now for $200 in adult sizes on HOKA.com, HOKA retail locations and select retail partners. Currently, online shoppers can choose from two colorways: "Pea Green/HOKA Citrus" and "Black/Midnight Blue." However, sizes in select styles are selling out fast online.
The performance running shoe's unique visual is highlighted by a three-layer upper that includes a hero flow-molded TPU exterior cage, an internal microfiber cage, and mono mesh base material.
HOKA is focused on bringing the "extreme" to runners and sneakerheads alike, as everything about this new iteration looks and feels different, fully leaning into the future while still offering everything a runner needs while working out.
Outside of the new model's unique look, construction, and launch colorways, the Mach X Caged is still a runner that can go the distance. That includes the ultra-modern tooling of the Mach X 2 and elite technology for serious runners.
It has been a busy Summer for HOKA with the Mach X Caged launch following up the brand's recent drop of the Mafate 5 trail running shoe, as well as the Rocket X 3 race day shoe. Plus, highly sought-after footwear collaborations with 'Supervsn Studios' and 'MAAP,' among other projects.
Few brands are as trusted as HOKA when it comes to reliably putting out performance footwear and taking risks with its style. The HOKA Mach X Caged is more proof that the brand knows what they are doing in both departments.
