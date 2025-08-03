HOKA Just Upgraded Its Flagship Trail Running Shoes
HOKA, the legendary Southern California-based running shoe brand that has been on a tear the past few years, has updated its iconic trail shoe to continue its recent momentum. Best of all, it comes in the heart of running season for athletes and outdoors enthusiasts.
Following up on the launches this Summer of the Rocket X 3 and collaborations with Supervsn Studios and MAAP, HOKA releases the Mafate 5, the latest iteration of their trail franchise.
Revamped to help ultra-runners dominate trails, the Mafate 5 is highlighted by upgraded durability, adaptability, and cushioning for long-haul endurance on any type of terrain.
The HOKA Mafate has been the flagship model for the brand's trail running shoes for years. This upgraded version features a new Rocker Integrity Technology, which is a curved plate made from light, pliable TPU that helps maintain rocker shape over many miles.
The Mafate 5's latest innovation allows the shoe to absorb uneven terrain and adapt to any trail, while still maintaining a responsive foot strike and efficient toe-off.
"We know the unique challenges ultra-runners face when on the trail," said Bekah Broe, Senior Director of Product, Performance Footwear at HOKA.
"That’s why we've developed a shoe that meets their specific needs, offering durability to withstand the harshest environments, adaptability to adjust to varying terrains, and comfort to keep them going."
Launching for men and women in a skyward blue and black colorway, the Mafate 5 is HOKA's first shoe to feature an ankle gaiter integration system - sold separately - that gives runners additional protection to shield themselves from trail debris for uninterrupted performance.
"We know every stride counts, and our updates to the Mafate 5 will give runners the confidence and support they need to tackle the trail, no matter how grueling it gets out there," Broe continued.
The Mafate 5 is available now in the "Skyward Blue and Black" launch colorway for $185 in adult sizes at HOKA.com and at authorized dealers worldwide.
