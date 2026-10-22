How Nike Dominated NBA Opening Night 2026

The Opening Night of the 2026-27 NBA regular season didn't disappoint. From highlights to footwear, there were plenty of exciting moments. With every major sneaker brand competing for the spotlight, Nike blocked out all of its competitors.

Social media was abuzz with pictures of Nike's signature athletes debuting unreleased shoes for the big night. Meanwhile, Nike brought the energy to fans through unique experiences and community engagement. The result was a coast-to-coast slam dunk.

Three of Nike's top players started new chapters with different teams, with the face of the New York Knicks celebrating the team's NBA Championship during the ring ceremony. Below is a breakdown of Nike's authentic engagement strategy.

New York Knicks Ring Ceremony

Jalen Brunson wears the Nike Kobe 6 Protro. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the Knicks received their championship rings and the banner was unveiled in Madison Square Garden, Nike met fans on the ground with a sneaker shock-drop. The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro 'Jalen Brunson PE' dropped on 33rd Street, before a larger launch in December.

Additionally, Brunson will star in "Rings-N-Things" AV a play off the original Kobe 3 campaign. Nike created a 1-of-1 Kobe 6 Protro pair for Brunson to commemorate the 2026 NBA Championship and ring night.

Jalen Brunson with his 2025-26 NBA Championship ring. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Apparel drops included Jersey Tees, sweatshirts, and zip-ups. Nike SOHO will also launch the NBA Rev collection and other Knicks apparel. There has never been a better time to be a Knicks fan.

Ja Morant Jumps Over Portland's White Stag Sign

Nike welcomed Ja Morant to Portland. | Nike

Portland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant got started on the right foot in Rose City. Nike welcomed Morant to the city in the most Portland way possible. The Oregon-based brand transformed the White Stag sign into a larger-than-life symbol of the resilience and spirit that define Morant and Rip City.

Nike signature athletes Devin Booker and Ja Morant. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lit up in bright neon, the sign serves as a harbinger of what's to come: Morant's grand arrival and a rude awakening for any defender who dares sleep on him. The sign will stay up until November 7, 2026. Morant wore the Nike Ja 4 "Zombie" in his first game with the Trail Blazers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Gifts Sneakers to Miami Kids

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nike treated three high schools to sneakers. | Nike

Giannis Antetokounmpo started his new era with the Miami Heat by connecting with the next generation of local fans. A Nike x Giannis-branded sprinter van, assisted by content creator Lucie Castagne, visited three local high schools.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nike treated three high schools to sneakers. | Nike

Nike delivered Giannis Freak 8s and custom Tees to Miami High School, Florida Christian School, and Riviera Prep. Even better, Riviera Prep received surprise tickets to Opening Night to see Antetokounmpo play and will join him post-game for a photo.

LeBron James Welcomed to Philadelphia

Pop-up event for Nike and LeBron James in Philadelphia. | Nike

The king has arrived in Philly. To celebrate LeBron James's next historic chapter with the Philadelphia 76ers, Nike is hosting a basketball-first retail pop-up (located at 901 Market East) rooted in Philly art and culture.

Fans get early access to the Nike LeBron 24 and a hyperlocal artist-collab product. Local artist Art Bully created the retail offerings at the pop-up. Retail includes Shirts, Jackets, Jerseys, Nike LeBron 24 "Stars" and Philadelphia-exclusive colorways of the Nike LeBron Witness.

The Nike LeBron 24. | Nike

Residents will see a LeBron James mural created by Chuck Styles. It is located at "The Garage" on 100 E Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.