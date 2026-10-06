Nike Unveils LeBron James' 24th Basketball Shoe

Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James is kicking off another historic campaign with a new team and shoe. On Monday evening, Nike unveiled James' 24th signature basketball shoe.

This comes more than a month after James debuted the Nike LeBron 24 in an offseason workout. So far, we have seen blue, black, and yellow colorways. Now, we finally know more about the shoe and the colorway principles.

The Nike LeBron 24 is not only an extension of the longest-running signature sneaker line among active NBA players, but also the lightest shoe in James' catalog. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the upcoming hoop shoe.

Inspiration

The Nike LeBron 24 "Stars" colorway. | Nike

The Nike LeBron 24 shifts the narrative from celebrating what James has already accomplished to sharing principles that can help younger players chase their dreams.

"The game keeps getting faster, and we designed the LeBron 24 to meet that moment," says Dorian Pickens, product line manager, Nike Basketball.

"Our new KingKnit material innovation delivers a strong, breathable upper that helps contain the foot through explosive movement. It's innovation that makes the shoe feel light, fast, and secure, giving the next generation a tool to support their game while they write their own story."

Performance Technology

The Nike LeBron 24 "Stars" colorway. | Nike

One of the biggest performance innovations for the Nike LeBron 24 is KingKnit, a LeBron-specific knit construction engineered with a unique combination of yarns to deliver lightweight strength, breathability, and containment.

But what we are most excited about is the full-length React foam drop-in midsole system, with forefoot and heel Air Zoom units.

Meanwhile, a midfoot shank adds torsional support. Lastly, a new traction pattern helps hoopers command the court with confidence.

Future Colorways

The Nike LeBron 24 "Stars" colorway. | Nike

Last year, Nike told 23 important stories from James' legendary career with premium colorways. With the Nike LeBron 24, the storytelling comes to life around five principles:

Wonder: The imagination, confidence, and belief to envision what's possible.

The imagination, confidence, and belief to envision what's possible. Family: The support, strength, and connection that help sustain the journey.

The support, strength, and connection that help sustain the journey. Fear: The ability to turn uncertainty and adversity into resilience, humility and motivation.

The ability to turn uncertainty and adversity into resilience, humility and motivation. Luck: The understanding that opportunity is often created through discipline, consistency, and work.

The understanding that opportunity is often created through discipline, consistency, and work. Discovery: The self-awareness and growth that come before external success.

Release Information

The Nike LeBron 24 "Stars" colorway. | Nike

The Nike LeBron 24 launches globally in the "Stars" colorway on November 17, 2026. Athletes and fans can buy the performance basketball shoes for $200 in adult sizes at nike.com and at select retail locations.

The launch "Stars" colorway falls under the first principle (Wonder), inspired by a formative AAU team from James' childhood. Upcoming colorways will further translate James' lessons into inspiration and opportunity for the next generation of athletes, inviting them to use the principles that shaped his journey to unlock the next level of their own.

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