Jalen Brunson and Natalia Bryant Star in Nike Kobe 3 Commercial
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was a global icon, but he was synonymous with Southern California. Now, New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson is the unofficial torchbearer of Kobe's signature Nike sneaker line in the NBA. Brunson is putting a New York spin on the sneakers in a new ad with epic cameos.
Brunson has a long history of wearing Nike Kobe sneakers, which dates all the way back to high school. More recently, Brunson has debuted player-exclusive colorways of Nike Kobe basketball shoes and even stars in a new ad for the line.
On Tuesday morning, Nike launched a short film titled Rings-N-Things. In the 61-second ad, Brunson rolls into a jewelry shop owned by Big Time Tommie and is ready to buy the new Nike Kobe 3 Protro "Halo" colorway.
That is when Kobe's oldest daughter, Natalia Bryant, snags the sneakers away from Brunson. "You reach, I teach," says Natalia before she begins to quiz him with questions about clutch play style.
Nike is pulling out all the stops for its marketing of Kobe's third signature basketball shoe. The Nike Kobe 3 is one of the last few shoes from the signature line to not get a Protro (performance + retro) release.
Yesterday, Nike also dropped a cryptic 10-second ad of a voicemail recording for the "Rings-N-Things" store. There is no doubt the brand wants to put its marketing muscle behind the Nike Kobe 3 Protro.
The Nike Kobe 3 Protro "Halo" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST onSaturday, August 23. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for$210 in adult sizeson the Nike SNKRS app.
Kobe wore the Nike Kobe 3 Protro during his legendary 2007-08 NBA MVP season. Despite making it to the NBA Finals that year, the shoe was overshadowed by what was to come.
Kobe debuted the Hyperdunk in the 2008 Summer Olympics and went on to start a low-top revolution with the Nike Kobe 4, complete with back-to-back NBA Championships.
Fans can expect another exciting celebration of Bryant's birthday (8/23) and then Kobe Day (8/24). Stay locked Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
