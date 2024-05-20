How to Buy Anthony Edwards' Sold-Out Adidas Sneakers
It was more than a statement victory when the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the defending NBA Champion Denver Nuggets in Game 7 on their home court; it was a coronation of Anthony Edwards as the league's next superstar.
Edwards and his Timberwolves teammates were unfazed by the 20-point deficit, clawing their way back and securing a spot in the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. Luckily for the sneaker community, that means we get to see a lot more of Edwards' signature adidas sneakers.
Edwards' debut hoop shoe, the adidas AE 1, has been a smash hit in the sneaker community. It is rare that a performance basketball shoe has crossover appeal to lifestyle fashion, and even more uncommon for the signature athlete to possess a level of magnetism draws comparisons to Michael Jordan.
But with success and popularity comes its own sets of problems - Edwards' sneakers keep selling out. The adidas AE 1 has officially launched seven colorways, all of which have sold out in almost every single size on the adidas website.
However, athletes and fans can still find the sneakers at just above retail prices on several trusted sneaker platforms. Online shoppers can find every colorway of the adidas AE 1 on StockX, GOAT, eBay, and KICKS CREW.
Since the NBA Playoffs began, Edwards has hooped in the unreleased adidas AE 1 Low. The low-cut version of his first signature adidas sneaker has yet to be released, but the brand plans to unveil more information in June.
Thanks to his undeniable star power and unmatched play style, Edwards has solidified himself as one of the faces of the NBA. Given the popularity of his first signature adidas shoe, Edwards might already be the man in sneaker industry as well.
Basketball fans and sneakerheads can count on Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all of their footwear news from the NBA and the rest of the sports world.
