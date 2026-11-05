How to Buy 'Sold-Out' Nike Caitlin 1s at Retail Price

The WNBA season is over, but Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is just getting started. Clark started the month by making Nike footwear history with the unprecedented launch of her first signature shoe and finished it with a Halloween sneaker mystery.

Now, the Nike Caitlin 1 is maintaining that momentum heading into the holiday shopping season. Many fans are marking their calendars for future releases after the first three colorways of the Nike Caitlin 1 sold out on the Nike website. However, they are still available online at retail price if you know where to look.

Nike Caitlin 1 "Caitlin Blue"

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Caitlin Blue" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Caitlin Blue" was one of two launch colorways and is widely considered the most popular version yet. The shoes launched on October 1 in adult ($140) and grade school ($115) sizes.

It's no longer available on the Nike website, but fans can still find the shoes at retail price in most sizes at Foot Locker. Eventually, the kicks will sell out. Then fans will have to pay above retail price on resale platforms like StockX and GOAT.

Nike Caitlin 1 "Warning Code"

Nike Caitlin 1 "Warning Code" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Warning Code" was the second launch colorway and the more eye-catching version. The shoes launched on October 1 for $140 in adult sizes.

The colorway is no longer in stock on the Nike website, but fans can still find the shoes at retail price in some sizes at Foot Locker. Shoppers who miss out on the retail price will be able to find the hoop shoes on StockX and GOAT.

Nike Caitlin 1 "Midnight Fever"

Nike Caitlin 1 "Midnight Fever" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Midnight Fever" was the third colorway to hit shelves. The shoes launched on October 14 for $140 in adult sizes. The colorway is slated to drop in big kid ($115) and little kid ($105) sizes soon on the Nike website.

However, shoppers can find the shoes for $140 in adult sizes at Foot Locker and Dick's Sporting Goods. Fans should not have to worry about this colorway selling out soon, as there seems to be plenty of shoes in stock.

Future Releases

Nike Caitlin 1 "Purple Venom" colorway. | Nike

In September, the first six colorways of the Nike Caitlin 1 were officially unveiled. Currently, we are halfway through that lineup, with many more scheduled after that. Colorways like "Purple Venom," "Ice Cold," and "Cave Stone" are on the way this year. After that, fans can expect plenty more exciting surprises.

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