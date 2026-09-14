The Nike Caitlin 1 Signature Collection Unveiled

There has never been a more highly anticipated debut basketball shoe than the Nike Caitlin 1. Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has taken the world by storm with her first signature sneaker, and it is not even out yet.

Earlier this summer, we got our first official look at the Nike Caitlin 1. Since then, Clark has debuted over a dozen colorways. As we get closer to the October 1 launch date, Nike has officially shared pictures and details for the first six colorways. Below is everything athletes and fans must know.

What to Know About the Nike Caitlin 1

The first six colorways of the Nike Caitlin 1. | Nike

The Nike Caitlin 1 shoe and apparel collection will be available in China on September 24. It will launch globally on October 1 at nike.com and select retailers. The retail price for adult sizes will be $140 in North America and $135 for the rest of the world.

Performance technology innovations include a new Nike Opticast upper and a responsive forefoot Air Zoom Turbo unit paired with Cushlon foam. It features personal design details unique to Clark. Below is a look at the first six colorways.

Nike Caitlin 1 "Caitlin Blue"

Nike Caitlin 1 "Caitlin Blue" colorway. | Nike

Originally referred to as the "Racer Blue," the launch colorway is actually called "Caitlin Blue." It captures the sky's depth and infinite possibilities, as well as Clark's unlimited range on the court. The blue evokes the inspiration and imagination Clark wants players and fans to feel when they lace up her shoe.

Nike Caitlin 1 "Warning Code"

Nike Caitlin 1 "Warning Code" colorway. | Nike

First called the "Yellow Zest" colorway, the "Warning Code" inverts the first colorway. It offers a new perspective defined by yellow shades that evoke a natural warning (similar to the passion and intensity Clark brings to the court). Nike has not yet announced an official release date for the "Warning Code" colorway.

Nike Caitlin 1 "Midnight Fever"

Nike Caitlin 1 "Midnight Fever" colorway. | Nike

Originally referred to as the "Hot Punch" colorway, we now know the shoe is called the "Midnight Fever" colorway. It's a callback to Clark's 22nd game in the league, when she became the first WNBA rookie to record a triple-double. Nike has not yet announced an official release date for the "Midnight Fever" colorway.

Nike Caitlin 1 "Purple Venom"

Nike Caitlin 1 "Purple Venom" colorway. | Nike

The "Purple Venom" colorway draws inspiration from Clark's alma mater. Not because of the school colors, but because of the mascot. Hawks see ultraviolet light, and this colorway celebrates the way Clark sees the court to find advantages for her teammates and herself. Nike has not yet announced an official release date for the "Purple Venom" colorway.

Nike Caitlin 1 "Ice Cold"

Nike Caitlin 1 "Ice Cold" colorway. | Nike

The "Ice Cold" colorway is inspired by the ice that flows through Clark's veins, keeping her cool under pressure. This colorway celebrates her career high and the WNBA's first 45-point, 10-assist double-double. Nike has not yet announced an official release date for the "Ice Cold" colorway.

Nike Caitlin 1 "Cave Stone"

Nike Caitlin 1 "Cave Stone" colorway. | Nike

The "Cave Stone" colorway brings balance to the intensity of Clark's passionate game. With tones that evoke soft sand, this colorway captures the calm needed to stay composed under pressure. Nike has not yet announced an official release date for the "Cave Stone" colorway.

There are still plenty more colorways that will be released after the first six styles hit shelves. We have Iowa, Grinch, All-Star, Mint, USA, and an all-black Travis Scott collaboration.

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