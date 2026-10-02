5 Historic Stats From Nike Caitlin 1 Launch Day

Yesterday was a rough day for Nike. President and CEO Elliott Hill's Q1 earnings call highlighted the American sportswear brand's ongoing challenges. Worse still, the Las Vegas Aces defeated the Indiana Fever, eliminating Caitlin Clark on the day her first signature sneaker launched.

However, the day wasn't all bad. The Nike Caitlin 1 sold out in two colorways, and that doesn't tell the full story of the shoe's historic launch. Hill did share five major metrics highlighting the success of the Nike Caitlin 1 launch day. Below is a breakdown of the numbers behind the Nike Caitlin 1.

1. Largest Signature Shoe Launch in Women's History

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Caitlin Blue" and "Warning Code" colorways. | Nike

All of the major sportswear brands have been known to limit high-demand products to build hype and guarantee sell-outs. Nike didn't have to do that with Clark's first signature shoe, and it was still the biggest signature shoe launch in women's history.

That includes current and former Nike athletes like A'ja Wilson, Sabrina Ionescu, Elena Delle Donne, Diana Taurasi, Chamique Holdsclaw, Dawn Staley, Cynthia Cooper, and Lisa Leslie.

2. Nike Caitlin 1 Launched in 5,000 Stores

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Caitlin Blue" and "Warning Code" colorways. | Nike

In addition to dropping online, the Nike Caitlin 1 was available in 5,000 retail stores. That is twice the average for a Nike basketball signature shoe – male or female.

So, that includes legends like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and other Nike icons. It shows that Nike truly believes in this product and that consumers will spend the $140 for a pair of the highly anticipated sneakers.

3. Nike's Biggest Product Campaign of Holiday Season

Caitlin Clark for Nike. | Nike

Nike's marketing campaign tagline for Clark jokes, "Nothing special to see here." Of course, that could not be further from the truth. Nike and Clark have blitzed every avenue to help this basketball shoe break through to different audiences.

Food trucks in Indianapolis, drive-in theatres in Iowa City, social media videos, and traditional media have all been part of Nike's marketing push. Yet, the brand is just getting started. Hill said the shoe will be supported by "our largest Nike product campaign for the holiday season."

4. Delivered Strong Sell-Through at Launch

Caitlin Clark on the Nike Caitlin 1. | Nike

Hill also noted that there was a "strong sell-through" at launch. That comes as no surprise, as both of the colorways for the Nike Caitlin 1 sold out in all sizes on release day. That includes all the way up to men's size 18 and women's size 19.5.

5. Nike Basketball Women's Business Up 600%

Caitlin Clark on the Nike Caitlin 1. | Nike

Perhaps most promising is the overall growth of the brand's basketball division. Clark, Wilson, and Ionescu have all provided much-needed energy over the past few years, boosting the women's and men's categories. Nike's women's basketball business has grown over 600% over the past few years.

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